{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Sunday

High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School and Junior High School Rodeo No. 1, Parkfield, TBA

Monday

Boys water polo: Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Mission Prep at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Nipomo at Pioneer Valley, Blacklake, Nipomo, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, Alisal River, 3 p.m.

Girls water polo: Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 5 p.m.

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore (ESPN2) 5:05 a.m.

IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix, St. Petersburg, Fla. (NBC) 12 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Wisconsin at Rutgers (BTN) 9 a.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPNU) 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss. (GOLF) 12 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 9:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Chicago (TBS) 11 a.m.

LA Angels at Houston (FSW) 11 a.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NFL

Baltimore at Kansas City (CBS) 10 a.m.

Oakland at Minnesota (FOX) 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (CBS) 1:25 p.m.

LA Rams at Cleveland (NBC) 5:20 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Sapporo, Japan (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham (NBCSN) 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS1) 6:30 a.m.

Liverpool at Chelsea (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1) 9 a.m.

MLS: Minnesota at Portland (ESPN) 12:55 p.m.

Women’s College Volleyball

Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas (SEC) 12 p.m.

WNBA

Playoff: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3 (ESPN2) 2 p.m.

Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3 (ESPN2) 4 p.m.

Monday

Beach Volleyball

AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Waikiki, Hawaii (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.

NFL

Chicago at Washington (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags