Central Coast
Sunday
High School Rodeo: CHSRA District 7 High School and Junior High School Rodeo No. 1, Parkfield, TBA
Monday
Boys water polo: Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Mission Prep at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Nipomo at Pioneer Valley, Blacklake, Nipomo, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Dos Pueblos at Santa Ynez, Alisal River, 3 p.m.
Girls water polo: Morro Bay at Santa Maria, 5 p.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore (ESPN2) 5:05 a.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix, St. Petersburg, Fla. (NBC) 12 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Wisconsin at Rutgers (BTN) 9 a.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss. (GOLF) 12 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2) 9:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Chicago (TBS) 11 a.m.
LA Angels at Houston (FSW) 11 a.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers (SNLA) 1 p.m.
NFL
Baltimore at Kansas City (CBS) 10 a.m.
Oakland at Minnesota (FOX) 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco (CBS) 1:25 p.m.
LA Rams at Cleveland (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Sapporo, Japan (NBCSN) 9:30 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham (NBCSN) 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS1) 6:30 a.m.
Liverpool at Chelsea (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1) 9 a.m.
MLS: Minnesota at Portland (ESPN) 12:55 p.m.
Women’s College Volleyball
Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas (SEC) 12 p.m.
WNBA
Playoff: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3 (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3 (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
Monday
Beach Volleyball
AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Waikiki, Hawaii (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
NFL
Chicago at Washington (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts