Central Coast
Sunday
Cross country: Santa Ynez at Bell-Jeff, Griffith Park, TBA
Monday
Boys water polo: San Luis Obispo at St. Joseph, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 2:40 p.m.
Girls golf: Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria, SMCC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez, Alisal River, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Mission Prep at Nipomo, Monarch Dunes, Nipomo, 3:45 p.m.
Television
Sunday
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia (ESPN2) 4:05 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis (FS1) 10 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill. (FS1) 11 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C. (NBC) 1 p.m.
Cycling
UCI: Road Cycling World Championships (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, Indianapolis (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, final round, Scottsdale, Arizona (GOLF) 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Final Day of Regular Season
TBA (TBS) 12 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 12 p.m.
LA Dodgers at San Francisco (SNLA) 12 p.m.
NFL
LA Chargers at Miami (CBS) 10 a.m.
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Arizona (FOX) 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago (CBS) 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester City at Everton (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2) 6:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Köln (FS2) 8:50 a.m.
MLS: TBA (FS1) 2 p.m.
MLS: TBA (FS1) 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar (NBC) 9 a.m.
IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar (NBC) 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC (ESPN2) 11 a.m.
Women’s College Hockey
Ohio State at Indiana (BTN) 9 a.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Penn State at Wisconsin (ESPNU) 10 a.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt (SEC) 10 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (BTN) 11 a.m.
Georgia at Missouri (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
Women’s College Volleyball
Kentucky at Missouri (ESPNU) 12 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC) 12 p.m.
WNBA
Finals: Teams TBD, Game 1 (ESPN) 12 p.m.
Monday
NBA
Preseason: TBA (NBA) 5 p.m.
Preseason: TBA (NBA) 8:30 p.m.
NFL
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (ESPN) 5 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.
Track & Field
IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 4 Evening Session, Doha Qatar (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts