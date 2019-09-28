{{featured_button_text}}

Central Coast

Sunday

Cross country: Santa Ynez at Bell-Jeff, Griffith Park, TBA

Monday

Boys water polo: San Luis Obispo at St. Joseph, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 2:40 p.m. 

Girls golf: Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Orcutt Academy at St. Joseph, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria, SMCC, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Santa Barbara at Santa Ynez, Alisal River, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Mission Prep at Nipomo, Monarch Dunes, Nipomo, 3:45 p.m. 

Television

Sunday

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia (ESPN2) 4:05 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis (FS1) 10 a.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill. (FS1) 11 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C. (NBC) 1 p.m.

Cycling

UCI: Road Cycling World Championships (taped) (NBCSN) 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland (GOLF) 4:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, Indianapolis (GOLF) 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF) 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, final round, Scottsdale, Arizona (GOLF) 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. (FS2) 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Final Day of Regular Season

TBA (TBS) 12 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels (FSW) 12 p.m.

LA Dodgers at San Francisco (SNLA) 12 p.m.

NFL

LA Chargers at Miami (CBS) 10 a.m.

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Arizona (FOX) 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago (CBS) 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans (NBC) 5:20 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester City at Everton (NBCSN) 8:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2) 6:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Köln (FS2) 8:50 a.m.

MLS: TBA (FS1) 2 p.m.

MLS: TBA (FS1) 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar (NBC) 9 a.m.

IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar (NBC) 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC (ESPN2) 11 a.m.

Women’s College Hockey

Ohio State at Indiana (BTN) 9 a.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Penn State at Wisconsin (ESPNU) 10 a.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt (SEC) 10 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (BTN) 11 a.m.

Georgia at Missouri (ESPNU) 2 p.m.

Women’s College Volleyball

Kentucky at Missouri (ESPNU) 12 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC) 12 p.m.

WNBA

Finals: Teams TBD, Game 1 (ESPN) 12 p.m.

Monday

NBA

Preseason: TBA (NBA) 5 p.m.

Preseason: TBA (NBA) 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (ESPN) 5 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan (NBCSN) 3 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United (NBCSN) 11:55 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 4 Evening Session, Doha Qatar (taped) (NBCSN) 4 p.m.

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags