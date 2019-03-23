If you have an item for this calendar, email it two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 400, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Ongoing
- Activities at Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Old Orcutt. Info: 937-9750
Monday, March 25
8 a.m. -- Senior Exercise
8:30 a.m. -- Ham Radio Operators
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Foundation Exercise
10:45 a.m. -- Bingo
11:15 a.m. -- Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition Lunch
1 p.m. -- Facebook 101
6:30 p.m. -- Line Dance
7:30 p.m. -- Narcotics Anon
Tuesday, March 26
8:30 a.m. -- Gentle Yoga
9 a.m. -- Card Makers
9 a.m. -- Reflexology
9:45 a.m. -- Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. -- Sculpt and Tone
10:45 a.m. -- Chumash Casino Trip
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Senior Nutrition Lunch
1 p.m. -- Creative Arts Expressions
2:30 p.m. -- Simple Spanish
6:30 p.m. -- Alanon Family Group
Wednesday, March 27
8 a.m. -- Senior Exercise
9:30 a.m. -- Knitting
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Exercise
10 a.m. -- Kincares
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch Program
11:30 a.m. -- Ukulele Class
12:30 p.m. -- Ukulele Band
2 p.m. -- Bereavement Support
6:30 p.m. -- Ballroom/Swing
Thursday, March 28
8:30 a.m. -- Gentle Yoga
9:45 a.m. -- Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. -- Sculpt & Tone
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Senior Nutrition Lunch
Noon -- Beading Workshop
1 p.m. -- Yack and Snack
1 p.m. -- Volunteering
2:30 p.m. -- Oasis Choir
6:15 p.m. -- Country Dance
6:30 p.m. -- Hula Dance
6 p.m. -- Introduction to Chinese Language & Culture
Friday, March 29
8 a.m. -- Senior Exercise
9 a.m. -- Ceramics
9 a.m. -- Independent Painters
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Exercise
11:15 a.m. -- Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition Lunch
12:30 p.m. -- Hand and Foot Card Game
1 p.m. -- Silversmithing
1 p.m. -- Mahjong
6:30 p.m. -- AA 12 Step
- Activities at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 2207.
Sunday
1 to 4 p.m. -- Dancing to Live Band (second Sunday) $10 per person.
Monday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Drop-In Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex
10 to 11 a.m. -- Zumba Gold, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
Tuesday
9 to 10 a.m. -- Build Your Own Body Exercise, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
10 to 11 a.m. -- Yoga, $12 registered, $14 nonregistered per month
1 to 4 p.m. -- Poker
1 to 4 p.m. -- Double Deck Pinochle (second and fourth Tuesday of the month)
1:30 to 4 p.m. -- Bunco (first and third Tuesday of the month)
Wednesday
9 to 11 a.m. -- Chairobics Exercise, $12 registered, $14 nonregistered per month
9 to 11 a.m. -- Artists Meet
10 to 11 a.m. -- Zumba Gold, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
Noon to 4 p.m. -- Mahjong (first and third Wednesday)
1 to 3 p.m. -- Book Exchange (third Wednesday)
1 to 3 p.m. -- Knit, Chat and Crochet (first, second and fourth Wednesday)
Thursday
9 to 10 a.m. -- Build Your Own Body Exercise, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Drop-in Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex
2:30 to 3:45 p.m. -- Folk Dancing
Friday
Noon to 4 p.m. -- Mahjong
1 to 4 p.m. -- Bingo
Foster Grandparent Program seeks caring individuals 55 and over on a limited income who can devote 15 to 25 hours a week at local schools working one-on-one and in small groups with children with special needs. Participants receive a stipend. Info: Rebekah Nagel, 805-884-7226.
Senior Travel Club: Office hours are 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 207.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support groups meet 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Tuesday of the month, Merrill Gardens, 1350 Suey Road, Santa Maria, 805-310-4102; 6 to 7:30 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt, 805-354-5326; for more options, contact Alzheimer's Association's California Central Chapter, 805-892-4259.
Swinging Seniors drop-in softball is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Hagerman Complex, Santa Maria. Info: Wes, 805-314-1528, or Ruth, 805-925-8364.
Stretching and strength class for seniors, "Praise Moves, A Christian Alternative to Yoga,” is held 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Central Coast Church, 48901 Bethany Drive in Orcutt. Cost: free. Info: Contact certified instructor Leslie Marshall at lesliepraisemoves@yahoo.com, 760-672-9628 or www.praisemoves.com.
Senior Tennis Group meets 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive. Info: 805-451-4081 or 805-937-9076.
Beginning Line Dance Class is held Mondays, Half Century Club, 341 North N St., Lompoc. $2 donation appreciated. Info: 805-736-6669.
Dance Workshop is held 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Half Century Club, 341 North N St., Lompoc. Ages 18 and over welcome. Info: 805-736-6669.
Central Coast Follies practices 11 a.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, Dellos Dance Studio, 1229 E. Grande Ave., Arroyo Grande. Info: Dixie, 805-474-1525.
HD Support and Care Network helps HD families find resources for support and care by collaborating with community services, social service agencies, medical resources and other organizations. Info: Contact Melissa Biliardi at 805-350-0708 or melissa@hdscn.org and visit www.hdscn.org.
Ongoing Lunch Program 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance; call 805-925-3010.
Volunteers needed
Area Agency on Aging has volunteer opportunities for serving as an adviser to the AAA Board of Directors and staff. Info: 805-925-9554.
City of Lompoc - Police Department needs new police volunteers to assist officers with special events, writing citations, vacation checks and other community related duties (Information Desk, clerk typist and office duties.) Info: 805-736-2341.
Community Partners in Caring (Santa Maria/Lompoc/SY Valley) is looking for volunteers to provide transportation for frail seniors to the grocery store and medical appointments. Mileage reimbursement and additional auto liability insurance available at no cost when you volunteer two hours per month. Volunteer hours are flexible and must pass background check. Also need volunteers who will provide friendly visits, reassurance phone calls and help with paperwork. Info: 805-925-8000.
Country Oaks Care Center needs volunteers seven days a week to help in the Activity Department with Bingo, Arts/Crafts, visiting, letter writing and one-on-one. Info: 805-922-6657.
Dignity Health Hospice Program – There are many ways to touch lives: play games, read together, journal and life review with the patient. Musicians, including singers, guitarists and harpists are invited to share their talents. Info: 805-739-3830, ext. 2061.
Dignity Marian Regional Medical Center is looking for volunteers to assist staff daytime services seven days a week. Shifts are usually four hours each: 8 a.m-noon or 12-4 p.m. Info: 805-332-8281.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers for their Grocery Rescue Program to help sort perishable products daily for distribution. Standing and some lifting required as well as working in and out of a cooler. Training provided. Info: 805-937-3422, ext. 110.
Guadalupe Police Department needs volunteers to assist in a variety of tasks in-house and outreaches. Info: 805-343-2112.
PCPA is looking for ushers to meet and greet, help seat, handle money, assist with concessions, etc., on the Allan Hancock College Campus. Info: 805-928-7731.
Santa Maria Natural History Museum is seeking docent volunteers. The Native Garden at the Museum is also establishing a Garden Committee comprised of outdoorsy people to learn as they care for a very small native garden on the grounds. Training is provided. Docents are asked to provide information on the wildlife and physical displays in the museum. Info: 805-868-5201.
Santa Maria Police Department is looking for volunteers to serve in different areas of the department. Info: 805-928-3781, ext. 2144.
Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Santa Maria is searching for an assistant to the program coordinator for four hours per day, Monday through Thursday. Duties include filling out online medication applications, phoning in medical refill orders, inputting client info into computer, contacting doctor’s offices for prescription clarification and miscellaneous clerical/organizational tasks. Training provided. Info: 805-614-2040.
CASA for Children is looking for volunteer mentors to meet one-on-one with a child, to be a friend, a mentor and advocate. Talk to teachers, foster parents, doctors, etc. and provide information to the court about the children. Must pass a background check, participate in 30 hours of volunteer training and make a 1-year commitment. Info: 805-739-9102, ext. 2594.
Central Coast Super Thrift is looking for volunteers to work 3-4 days per week for 2-4 hours per day to color code, size clothing, wax racks, clean shelves, organize brick-brack, books and shoes, and do some light sweeping. Info: 805-357-1215.
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is looking for volunteers for their information desk, to do data entry, provide handyman services and be museum docent for field trips. Info: 805-343-2455.
Partners In Education (SMVYMCA) has a large number of volunteer opportunities to help support students and educators in classrooms and after-school programs. Info: 805-937-8521.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services needs volunteers to work as dog or cat volunteers, in the kennels or as a greeter in the office. Training is provided must love animals and people too. Info: 805-934-6981.
Santa Maria Public Library is looking for volunteers to file, shelve, sort, cup coupons and mend books. Bilingual would be great but not necessary. Info: 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is looking for volunteers to socialize the animals or work in the Adoptions/front desk area. Info: 805-349-3435.
Special Needs Network seeks a drama director who can work with club members at least once a week for an hour and a half. The volunteer would be part of a four-person team that also includes a coordinator, music director and an experienced aide who assists at every club meeting. The club members are ages 18 to 40 and are develop.m.entally disabled. They are enthusiastic about their drama and music club, are courteous and respectful and have already put on several performances. The volunteer must also be available for a weekend preperformance rehearsal and for the production. Info: 805-937-2465.
Santa Maria Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to assist a case worker — assisting with food orders, diaper orders, customer service and light office support. Also need an administrative assistant to answer phones, send email messages, make copies, greet guests etc. Info: 805-349-2421.
Country Oaks Care Center is looking for volunteers to work with the activities department in a variety of tasks. Info: 805-922-6657.
City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department offers services and activities to meet the needs of older adults in the community, and works with community organizations that provide additional programs and services in city facilities. Programs range from low-vision evaluations to lunch programs to exercise and dance classes. More information can be found in the City of Santa Maria Recreation Guide available at the Recreation and Parks Office, 615 S. McClelland St., at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., or online at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us.