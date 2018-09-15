If you have an item for this calendar, email it two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 4, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Events
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center will host a one-day refresher course Monday, Oct. 15 at 510 E. Park Ave. The four-hour class begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. If you have a driver's license, bring it to the class. Info or to make reservations, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club will present “Boogie on Down,” featuring the Riptide Big Band, with vocalist Bob Nations and a special performance by the In Time Trio, on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., in Santa Maria. The dance, which is free, will kick off this year’s Active Aging Week. Event info: Call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207. Band info: Contact Judy at 775-813-5186 or visit Riptidebb.com or Riptide Big Band on Facebook.
Ongoing
The Northern Santa Barbara County National Alliance on Mental Illness meets the second Monday of the month at the Elwin Mussel Senior Center, located at 515 E. Park Ave. Santa Maria. Info: 349-8014.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support groups meet 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Tuesday of the month, Merrill Gardens, 1350 Suey Road, Santa Maria, 310-4102; 6 to 7:30 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt, 354-5326; more options, Alzheimer's Association's California Central Chapter, 892-4259.
Swinging Seniors drop-in softball is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Hagerman Complex, Santa Maria. Info: Wes, 314-1528, or Ruth, 925-8364.
Stretching and strength class for seniors, "Praise Moves, A Christian Alternative to Yoga,” is held 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Central Coast Church, 48901 Bethany Drive in Orcutt. Cost: free. Info: Contact certified instructor Leslie Marshall at lesliepraisemoves@yahoo.com, 760-672-9628 or www.praisemoves.com.
Senior Tennis Group meets 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Minami Community Center, 6 W. Enos Drive. Info: 451-4081 or 937-9076.
Beginning Line Dance Class is held Mondays, Half Century Club, 341 North N St., Lompoc. $2 donation appreciated. Info: 736-6669.
Dance Workshop is held 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Half Century Club, 341 North N St., Lompoc. Ages 18 and over welcome. Info: 736-6669.
Central Coast Follies practices 11 a.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, Dellos Dance Studio, 1229 E. Grande Ave., Arroyo Grande. Info: Dixie, 474-1525.
HD Support and Care Network helps HD families find resources for support and care by collaborating with community services, social service agencies, medical resources and other organizations. Info: Contact Melissa Biliardi at 350-0708 or melissa@hdscn.org and visit www.hdscn.org.
- Activities at Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Old Orcutt. Info: 937-9750
Monday, Sept. 17
8 a.m. -- Senior Exercise
8:30 a.m. -- Ha. Radio
9:30 a.m. -- Rags to Riches
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Exercise
10:45 a.m. -- Bingo
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch
1 p.m. -- Chairobics/Balance
1 p.m. -- CHP Meet and Greet
6:30 p.m. -- Line Dancing Lessons
7:30 p.m. -- Narcotics Anon
Tuesday, Sept. 18
8:30 a.m. -- Gentle Yoga
9 a.m. -- Reflexology
9 a.m. -- Card Making
9:45 a.m. -- Tai Chi
10:30 a.m. -- Build you Own Body
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch
1 p.m. -- Presentation: Life Insurance 101
1 p.m. -- Creative Art
1 p.m. -- Basic Water Color Painting
2:30 p.m. -- Simple Spanish
6 p.m. -- Garden Club
6:30 p.m. -- Al-Anon
Wednesday, Sept. 19
8 a.m -- Senior Exercise
9:30 a.m. -- Hiking (meet at Orcutt Community Park)
9:30 a.m. -- Knit/Crocheting
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Exercise
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch
11:30 p.m. -- Ukulele Class
12:30 p.m. -- Ukulele Band
1 p.m. -- Rummikub
2 p.m. -- Bereavement Support-CXL
6:30 p.m. -- Ballroom/Swing workshop
Thursday, Sept. 20
8:30 a.m. -- Gentle Yoga
9:30 a.m. -- Commodities
9:45 a.m. -- Tai Chi
10 a.m. -- Rite Aid Flu Shots
10:30 a.m. -- Build Your Own Body
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch
Noon -- Beading Workshop
1 p.m. -- Yack and Snack
2:30 p.m. -- Choir
6 p.m. -- Chinese Language
6:15 p.m. -- Country Dance Lessons
6:30 p.m. -- Hula Dancing
Friday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. -- Senior Exercise
9 a.m. -- Ind Painters
9 a.m. -- Ceramics
9:45 a.m. -- Arthritis Exercise
11:15 a.m. -- CAC Lunch
12:30 p.m. -- Hand and Foot
1 p.m. -- Mahjong
1 p.m. -- Silversmiths
5:30 p.m. -- AA 12-Step
- Activities at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 925-0951, ext. 2207.
Sunday
1 to 4 p.m. -- Dancing to Live Band (second Sunday) $10 per person.
Monday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Drop-In Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex
10 to 11 a.m. -- Zumba Gold, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
Tuesday
9 to 10 a.m. -- Build Your Own Body Exercise, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
10 to 11 a.m. -- Yoga, $12 registered, $14 nonregistered per month
1 to 4 p.m. -- Poker
1 to 4 p.m. -- Double Deck Pinochle (second and fourth Tuesday of the month)
1:30 to 4 p.m. -- Bunco (first and third Tuesday of the month)
Wednesday
9 to 11 a.m. -- Chairobics Exercise, $12 registered, $14 nonregistered per month
9 to 11 a.m. -- Artists Meet
10 to 11 a.m. -- Zumba Gold, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
Noon to 4 p.m. -- Mahjong (first and third Wednesday)
1 to 3 p.m. -- Book Exchange (third Wednesday)
1 to 3 p.m. -- Knit, Chat and Crochet (first, second and fourth Wednesday)
Thursday
9 to 10 a.m. -- Build Your Own Body Exercise, $25 registered, $31 nonregistered per month
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Drop-in Softball, Hageman Sports Complex
2:30 to 3:45 p.m. -- Folk Dancing
Friday
Noon to 4 p.m. -- Mahjong
1 to 4 p.m. -- Bingo
Drop-In Pool Room -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Ongoing Lunch Program 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance; call 925-3010.
Volunteers
Community Partners in Caring (Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley) is looking for volunteer for Medical and Social Transportation, Shopping and Errands, Friendly Visits, Telephone Reassurance, Minor Home Repairs, Yard Work. Info: 922-9931.
The Dunes Center Is looking for an Education and Administrative Coordinator to answer phones, file, occasional computer work and other tasks as needed. Love the outdoors this is the place for you. Info: 922-9931.
Gyfted is looking for volunteers who are skilled at grant writing, community outreach, crisis intervention, tutoring and homework assistance and more. Info: 922-9931.
Country Oaks Care Center is looking for volunteers to work with the activities department in a variety of tasks. Info: 922-6657.
Santa Maria Salvation Army is looking for volunteer to assistance as a Case Worker – assisting with food orders, diaper orders, customer service and light office support. Administrative Assistant -- Answer phones, send email messages, make copies, greet guests etc. Info: 922-9931.
Salvation Army needs Bell Ringers for the holidays. Info: 922-9931.
PCPA is looking for ushers to meet and greet, help seat, handle money, assist with concessions, etc., in the Marian and Severson theaters in Santa Maria. Info: 922-9931.
Braille Institute is looking for a volunteer once a week to assist with bringing students to class and returning them home and aid the teacher during their teaching session individually or in a group setting. Info: 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Central Coast Literacy Council has an ongoing need for tutors to tutor adults either on a one-to-one situation or in a small group. Tutoring basic reading/writing skills and English as a second language. Training provided. Info: 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Lompoc Adult Services needs volunteers to answer phones, scan documents, make follow-up calls. Possibly some field work such as driving a county car to run errands for Adult Protective Services. Info: 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Santa Barbara County Education is looking to fill some key volunteer positions in surrounding schools. If you are a retired teacher or enjoy working with children, call 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Guadalupe Dune Center is looking for an education and administrative coordinator to answer phones, file, occasional computer work and other tasks as needed. Info: 922-9931.
Lompoc Police Department is looking for volunteers for a variety of tasks within the department. Info: 922-9931.
City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department offers services and activities to meet the needs of older adults in the community, and works with community organizations that provide additional programs and services in city facilities. Programs range from low-vision evaluations to lunch programs to exercise and dance classes. More information can be found in the City of Santa Maria Recreation Guide, available at the Recreation and Parks Office, 615 S. McClelland St., at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., or online at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us.
Lompoc Auxiliary Gift Shop is looking for a volunteer sales person to write sales tickets for merchandise, keep a running log for candy sales and related duties. Must be able to make change and work 2½-hour shifts. Gift shop hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Training provided. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Barbara County Education is looking to fill some key volunteer positions in our surrounding schools. If you are a retired teacher or enjoy working with children they would love to have you. Training is available and volunteer days are flexible. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Maria Natural History Museum is seeking docent volunteers. Training is provided. Docents are asked to provide information on the wildlife and physical displays in the museum. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum is looking for Docents to assist with museum tours for local students. Training is provided. Info: 922-9931.
Special Needs Network seeks a drama director who can work with club members at least once a week for an hour and a half. The volunteer would be part of a four-person team that also includes a coordinator, music director and an experienced aide, who assists at every club meeting. The club members are ages 18 to 40 and are develop.m.entally disabled. The club members are ages 18-40 and are developentally disabled. They are enthusiastic about their Drama and Music club, are courteous and respectful and have already put on several performances. The volunteer must also be available for a weekend preperformance rehearsal and for the production. Info: 922-9931.
Foster Grandparent Program seeks caring individuals 55 and over on a limited income who can devote 15 to 25 hours a week at local schools working one-on-one and small groups with children with special needs. Participants receive a stipend. Info: Rebekah Nagel, 884-7226.
GenSpan Foundation needs adult volunteers to be mentors in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Lompoc elementary schools. Also need volunteers for the intergenerational Story Catcher program. Info: 614-4968.
Senior Travel Club: Office hours are 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 925-0951, ext. 207.
Alliance Pharmaceutical Access, Santa Maria is searching for an assistant to the program coordinator for four hours per day, Monday through Thursday. Duties include filling out online medication applications, phoning in medical refill orders, inputting client info into computer, contacting doctor’s offices for prescription clarification and miscellaneous clerical/organizational tasks. Training provided. Info: 922-9931.
Catholic Charities Santa Maria is seeking volunteers to help in the stock, restore, inventory and clerical assistance. Info: 922-9931.
Central Coast Literacy Council has an ongoing need for tutors to tutor adults either on a one-to-one situation or in a small group. Tutoring basic reading/writing skills and English as a second language. Training provided. Info: 922-9931.
Central Coast Rescue Mission has an ongoing need for volunteers to assist with food service to hungry people from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Volunteers also possibly needed for GED instruction and to help with major Thanksgiving and Christmas events. Some training provided. Info: 922-9931.
City of Santa Maria Parks and Recreation is looking for a volunteers to serve in a variety of tasks in several park and recreational centers throughout the city. Info: 922-9931.
Family Care Network needs mentors to foster children, provide assistance for event preparation, assist with several events throughout the year in northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Also needed is a volunteer for the Youth Division to serve as a specialist. Info: 922-9931.
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers for their Grocery Rescue Program to help sort perishable products daily for distribution. Standing and some lifting required as well as working in and out of a cooler. Training provided. Volunteers for reclamation sorting and distribution also needed. Standing and some lifting required. Training provided. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Barbara Food Bank is in need of volunteers to help and give support in the warehouse in a variety of tasks. Info: 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Gen Span Foundation is seeking volunteers to work as mentors an hour a week or more in the elementary schools in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Nipomo. All volunteers will be TB tested and fingerprinted before they are placed. Info: 922-9931.
Habitat For Humanity’s Santa Maria “Re-Store” needs volunteer sales clerks and experienced preferred (willing to train) cashier in their building materials warehouse thrift stores open to the public three days a week. Flexible hours. Must be dependable and have good people skills. Construction knowledge a plus. Training provided. Info: 922-9931.
Central Coast Super Thrift Store Take care of, organize and update inventory as it comes into the store. Info: 922-9931.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks in sorting, pricing incoming donations, assist customers, restock shelves, load, unload materials and more. Info: 922-9931.
La Purisima Mission needs volunteers to primarily assist with visitor information, early California history of the mission and costumed demonstration of mission-period skills and activities with grade-school visitors. Training of history, skills and lifestyles of period mission is provided. Volunteers must have a background or interest in history, ability to talk to groups of people and a tolerance for youth groups. Info: 922-9931.
Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Needs volunteers in the reception area to assist visitors, distribute information, keep up brochures and more. Info: 922-9931.
Guadalupe Police Department needs volunteers to assist in a variety of tasks in house and outreaches. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Maria Police Department is looking for volunteers to serve in different areas of the department. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Maria Public Library is looking for volunteers to greet library visitors and provide general information about events and services to guests. Info: 922-9931.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Services (RSVP), 528 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, matches volunteers ages 55 and older with nonprofit organizations and public agencies throughout the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez communities. Opportunities and locations are varied. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to restock lobby brochures, make copies, stuff bags for visitor events, give directions to visitors, occasionally answer phones, stuffing and mailing sales leads, putting together membership packets and relocation packages and other miscellaneous tasks. Info: 922-9931.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services needs volunteers Monday to Saturday for a minimum of two hours to assist with animal and public. Training is provided must love animals and people too. Info: 922-9931.