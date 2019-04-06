To add your church listing to this calendar, email it two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 400, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Events
SANTA MARIA -- Unity of Santa Maria will mark its 50th anniversary in April with several events planned that are open to the public:
- Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m. -- History of Unity of Santa Maria: During the Sunday service, longtime Unity of Santa Maria member Alexis Van Natta will recall the story of Unity's 50 years in Santa Maria.
- Friday, April 12, 7 p.m. -- Evening Concert: Unity will present a free concert featuring the MBC Trio, a well-known local instrumental/vocal group performing a wide range of popular music from the 1940s to the ’70s.
- Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. -- Easter Sunday Dove Release: After the Easter Sunday service 50 doves, representing the 50 years of Unity of Santa Maria, will be released.
- Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. -- Time Capsule Interment: A time capsule bearing the joyful memories, thoughts, and prayers of Unity members will be buried. The public is invited to add their own notes for recall in 25 years.
All events will be held at the Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, in Orcutt.
Weekly
ARROYO GRANDE, Mondays: First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Women of Prayer and men’s Bible study, 7 p.m. Info: 805-481-2692.
SANTA MARIA, Tuesdays: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Men’s Discipleship, 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s Restaurant at Main Street and Highway 101. Info: 805-937-3905.
ORCUTT, Tuesdays: Bethania Christian Center (South Valley Church), 1054 Clark Ave., Bible study and prayer ministry in Spanish. Info: 805-287-0123 or 805-287-0033.
SANTA MARIA, Tuesdays: Upper Room, 113 W. Main St., Bible study group, especially for those in addiction recovery, 8 p.m. Info: 805-264-3449.
NIPOMO, Tuesdays: The Nipomo Lutheran Bible Study continues to meet the first and third Tuesday evenings for small group discussions, prayer and refreshments. Contact Pastor Wayne Riddering at 805-556-5193 for location and time. Everyone is welcome.
ARROYO GRANDE, Wednesdays: First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Road, youth fellowship for junior to senior high school teens, 7 p.m. Info: 805-481-2692.
ARROYO GRANDE, Wednesdays: Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 959 Valley Road, youth group night for seventh- to 12th-graders, 6:30 p.m. Info: 805-489-1259.
GUADALUPE, Wednesdays: Living Water Foursquare Church, 177 Guadalupe St., 7 p.m. Bible study. Info: 805-343-4084.
ORCUTT, Wednesdays: Central Coast Church, 4890 Bethany Lane, family dinner and Bible studies, 6 p.m. Info: 805-937-4563.
ORCUTT, Wednesdays: Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, meditation, 7 p.m. Info: 805-937-3025.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, family night with youth groups, adult Bible study and more, 6:45 to 8 p.m. Info: 805-934-3491.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: Bible Study, “iCharge,” First Baptist Church of Santa Maria, 2970 Santa Maria Way. Info: 805-937-8405 or www.fbcsantamaria.com.
SANTA MARIA, Wednesdays: Santa Maria Community Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1775 S. Thornburg St., prayer ministry, 7 p.m. Info: 805-925-7118.
ORCUTT, Thursdays: Star of Bethlehem Church, 4465 S. Blosser Road, 10 a.m. Bible study. Info: 805-937-0339.
ARROYO GRANDE, Thursdays: First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Road, prayer group, 10 a.m. Info: 805-481-2692.
ORCUTT, Thursdays: Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, healing prayer circle, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, 7 p.m. the Universe is Calling. Info: 805-937-3025.
SANTA MARIA, Thursdays: Salvation Army, 402 S. Miller, Women’s Home League Fellowship, 10 to 11 a.m. Info: 805-349-2421.
SANTA MARIA: Temple Beth El holds shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Torah study at 10 a.m. some Saturdays at 1501 E. Alvin, Santa Maria. Info: tbesantamaria.com or 805-928-2118.
SANTA MARIA: The Filipino Catholic Society of Santa Maria Valley holds a perpetual novena at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the exposition of the blessed sacrament, rosary, litany and divine mercy at St. John Neumann Church, 966 W. Orchard St. Everyone is invited to this devotion.
ARROYO GRANDE, Fridays: First United Methodist Church, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Bible study, 8:30 a.m. Info: 805-481-2692.
ARROYO GRANDE, Fridays: New Hope Church, 900 N. Oak Park Blvd., Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. dinner followed by large and small group meetings. Info: 805-489-0600.
SANTA MARIA, Fridays: Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Info: 805-934-3491.
SANTA MARIA, Saturdays: Church for Life, 3130 Skyway Drive, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Info: 805-925-4820.
SANTA MARIA, Saturdays: Santa Maria Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1775 S. Thornburg St., potluck luncheon after 11 a.m. service. Bring dish to share. Info: 805-925-7118.
SANTA MARIA, Saturdays: Grafted in Hebraic/Christian Ministry -- Power of Prayer 2015, 1:30 p.m in the City Hall Courtyard, 110 E. Cook St. Info: 805-937-4642.
SANTA MARIA: Filipino Christian Church, 410 W. Church St. Sunday services start at 11:15 a.m. in English, 6 p.m. in Tagalog. Wednesday prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Info: 805-928-3043.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: Christ United Methodist Church, 219 Mary Drive; traditional worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 10 a.m.; taiko drum practice, 3:30 p.m. Info: 805-925-3116 or www.smchristumc.org
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: All for Christ, a congregation of Grace Communion International. 10 a.m. service at Minerva Club, 127 West Boone St. Info: all-4-christ.org.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: Cornerstone, a Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave., Morning Worship service 10:45 am. Info: 805-922-1919.
ORCUTT, Sundays: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 S. Bradley Road. Contemporary worship at 8:30 a.m.; traditional worship at 10:20 a.m. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Chancel choir rehearsal with director Dr. Greg Magie; from 7 to 8 p.m., Handbell choir rehearsal with director Scott Davis. Info: 805-937-2470 or saumc.sm@gmail.com.
ORCUTT, Sundays: First Baptist Church of Santa Maria, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Info: 805-937-8405 or www.fbcsantamaria.com.
ORCUTT, Sundays: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4380 Orcutt Road. Starting Sept. 9, three Sunday services will be offered: traditional service at 9 a.m.; Sunday school begins at 10 a.m.; contemporary service at 11 a.m. Nursery care will be available during the worship service for children under 5 years old.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: First United Methodist Church, 311 S. Broadway, contemporary Service at 8:45 a.m., classical service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school at both services. Children’s choir. Info: 805-925-9573 or www.santamariafumc.net.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: Worship services; community and group Bible study; children’s church and fellowship. All are welcome. Christian Family Church, 324 Suey Road. Information: 805-705-2494.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: Potter’s House Christian Fellowship, 2115 S. Broadway, Suite 104, Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Info: 805-361-0060.
SANTA MARIA, Sundays: International Church House of God, 2360 A St., bilingual service, 11 a.m. Bible classes for ages 3 and up. Childcare available. Info: 805-347-7682.
Helping Hands
GROVER BEACH: Captive Hearts Ministries is collecting used cellphones and ink cartridges to help women in need. These items are recycled to raise money for programs and to help the environment by keeping them out of landfills. All proceeds help provide funds for rent, food, clothing, medical bills and other necessities. Bring phones and ink cartridges to 882 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Info: 805-481-4500.
GROVER BEACH: Five Cities Christian Women Emergency Food Ministry is in need of nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Bring donations to 192 S. 9th St., Suite B, or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 756, Grover Beach CA 93483. Info: 805-473-1157.