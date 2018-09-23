If you have an item to list in this calendar, email it two weeks in advance to calendar@santamariatimes.com or mail to Calendar, P.O. Box 400, Santa Maria CA 93456.
Events, fundraisers
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents best-selling author and Los Angeles Times columnist Jonah Goldberg discussing "Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism and Identity Politics is Destroying American Democracy" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at UCSB Campbell Hall, Santa Barbara. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students with current student ID. Tickets, info: Call 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a public lecture titled "Ethics and the Law" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at UCSB Campbell Hall, Santa Barbara. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with current student ID. Tickets, info: Call 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents mood disorder expert Kay Redfield Jamison delivering a public lecture titled "An Unquiet Mind: Understanding Depression, Bipolar Illness and Suicide," at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at UCSB Campbell Hall, Santa Barbara. Tickets are $20 for the general public and free for UCSB students with current student ID. Tickets, information: Call 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. announces that fall grant applications are being accepted through Oct. 1. Literacy, child care, programs for people with disabilities, seniors and other causes have benefited in over $640,000 from the organization since its inception in 1992. Foundation info: Contact Sally Czarnecki, president, at 805-938-9262; grants info: contact Diane at 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net.
The Central Coast Computer Club will meet at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 18 at Knollwood Village clubhouse, 4012 S. Bradley, in Orcutt. The session will start with a Q&A session, coffee and cookies, followed by a 7 p.m. brief business meeting. The speaker for the evening will be Kevin Barker on "The computer and you.'' Info: Call Bill at 805-934 0775 or visit https://sites.google.com/site/smcacccc.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club will present “Boogie on Down,” featuring the Riptide Big Band, with vocalist Bob Nations and a special performance by the In Time Trio on Sept. 23 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., in Santa Maria. The dance, which is free, will kick off this year’s Active Aging Week. Event info: Call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207. Band info: Contact Judy at 775-813-5186 or visit Riptidebb.com or Riptide Big Band on Facebook.
The SLO Skiers, a nonprofit sports and social club for adults, will hold its monthly meeting Oct. 3 at the SLO Elks Club, 222 Elks Lane in San Luis Obispo. The meeting starts at 7 p.m., with a social hour with food and drink at 6. Meetings are free and membership is $40 per year. Activities are held year-round, including hiking, biking, camping and parties. Info: Call 805-528-3194.
Santa Maria Coin Club will hold a coin and collectibles show Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Admission is free. The show will have coins, casino chips, beanies and sports cards. New collectors, experienced collectors and junior collectors are all invited. Bring coins for free appraisals. Info: 805-937-1250.
The "Candlelight Tours" event at La Purisima Mission is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, and tickets are on sale. This walking tour from scene to scene at the mission by the light of the moon and candlelight will take visitors back to the 1820s to observe the mission people in a typical night of activity. Tickets for the event and mission-style meal are $40 per person and are limited to those 6 years and older. To purchase a ticket online, visit www.lapurisimamission.org. To purchase by mail, send a check marked "Candlelight" payable to Prelado de los Tesoros to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc CA 93436. Information: Call 805-733-3713 or visit the above website. Proceeds from the event help to support educational programs and the animals at La Purisima Mission.
The first Fall Fruit Festival, sponsored by the UC Master Gardeners of San Luis Obispo County, will feature educational exhibits, food tastings, and presentations by experts. It is scheduled for Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. The free event is open to the public. Info: Visit ucanr.org/sites/mgslo or call 805-781-5939.
Ongoing
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., then meeting until 7 p.m. Church of Christ, 795 E. Foster Road, Santa Maria. Info: http://www.tops.org/.
United Blood Services: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and by appointment Sundays for platelet donations only, Santa Maria Blood Center, 1770 S. Broadway. Closed Tuesdays. Info and to schedule a donation: 928-2546.
Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria: Open noon to dusk Thursdays at 820 W. Foster Road. Fresh organic produce, flowers and nursery plants all grown without pesticides are sold. Proceeds benefit Transitions Mental Health Association. Info: 934-2182 or https://www.facebook.com/Growing-Grounds-Farm-Santa-Maria-130192483741378/
Downtown Fridays: A weekly farmers market, from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays in the Fallas parking lot on South Broadway. Event features live music, beer and wine tent and 80 booths, including 25 food vendors and a certified farmers produce section. Presented by the city of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Police Department.
The Guadalupe Historic Jail of 1926: Open the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. Location: 4541 9th St., Guadalupe. Info: 343-5901 or 343-1223.
The Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum: Features historical railway equipment of a locomotive, boxcar, caboose and a speeder on display with layouts and artifacts in the boxcar. Docents are available for information. This display was developed in conjunction with the Santa Maria City Parks and Recreation Department. Museum hours are the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from noon to 4 p.m. Location: Behind the Santa Maria Transit Center, 500 E. Boone St. Info: http://www.smvrhm.com/.
Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538: Bingo is played 6 p.m. Tuesdays in a smoke-free environment, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. All proceeds go to charity. Cost: $15. Info: 922-1538.
The Orcutt Mineral Society: Meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (except June and December) at at the Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares in Orcutt. Info: Facebook or call Sylvia at 481-0923.
Fraternal Order of Eagles: Bingo is played noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, 668 S. College, Santa Maria. Walk-in format. Info: 345-0231 or 478-2782.
Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley: Bingo is played 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 901 N. Railroad Ave., Santa Maria. Drop-in format. All games pay 75 percent and specials pay 100 percent. Info: 922-7163.
Catholic Charities Thrift Store: Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The store, located at 605 West Main St., in Santa Maria, is closed Saturday through Monday.
Meetings
Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club: Meets at 7:15 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Moxie Cafe, 1317 W. McCoy Ave. All are welcome. Info: Call Don at 720-4898.
Santa Maria Coin Club: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave. in Santa Maria. Coin collectors of all ages are invited. Bring coins for free appraisals. Yearly dues are $20 single, $25 family. Info: 937-3158.
Californians for Green Nuclear Power "Friends of Diablo Canyon": Meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Coffee Bean, 345 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. CGNP advocates for safe, reliable, low-cost, carbon-free nuclear power and to Keep Diablo Canyon Open. Interested parties are welcome. Please go to our website info@CGNP.org.
Lompoc EAA Chapter 275 Antique Aircraft Display Day: Experimental and antique aircraft is on display the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
All America City Quilt Guild: Meets the second Wednesday of the month except March and July at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4380 Orcutt Road. Friendship social at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m. Info: 937-4024.
American Sewing Guild Central Coast Chapter: Meets the third Tuesday of the month at Mesa Dunes Mobile Home Estates Community Center, 765 Mesa View Drive, Arroyo Grande. Hospitality begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Info: http://www.coastasg.org.
Alzheimer's Association caregiver support groups: Meet 10:30 a.m. to noon, third Tuesday of each month, Merrill Gardens, 1350 Suey Road, Santa Maria, 310-4102; 6 to 7:30 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt, 354-5326; more options, Alzheimer's Association's California Central Chapter, 892-4259.
Central Coast Woodturners: Meet on the second Saturday of the month at the Odd Fellows Hall (back entrance) at 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Meetings start at 9 a.m. Woodturners of all capabilities are welcome. Info: 478-6370 or gngpaes@sbcglobal.net
Retired Public Employees’ Association: Meets at noon on the third Tuesday of the month at Santa Maria Terrace, 1405 E Main St. Lunch is available. All retired public employees are eligible to join. Dues are $4.50 per month. Info: Herbert Bolton, 925-5521 or hlboltonje3@gmail.com.
Altrusa International of the Central Coast: Meets at noon on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Info and meeting location: 805-835-7627 or visit www.altrusaofthecentralcoast.org.
Altrusa International of Santa Maria: Meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 1650 E. Clark Ave. Info: 352-0026 or email stevens280@comcast.net.
Altrusa International Golden Valley Inc.: Meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 420 S. McClelland St. Info: Contact Kathy Telleria at 805-925-9411 or email kattelle@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Orcutt: 7 a.m. breakfast meetings on the second and third Wednesdays of the month at Jack’s in Old Orcutt. Contact: Juvie Rodriguez at 801-5068
Central Coast Corvette Club: Open to Corvette owners and enthusiasts. Our meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Merrill Gardens, Wellness Center, 1350 N. Suey Road, Santa Maria. Need more info: call Mike at 934-3948 or Lorri at 481-7545.
The Orcutt Lions Club: Meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 South Broadway at Clark Avenue in Old Orcutt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing; the meeting starts at 7. Meetings are open to the public.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521: Meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at The Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 200 E. Battles Rd. in Santa Maria. Info: 925-5215
Al-Anon: Meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc. Info: Irene, 736-0613; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 119 North D St. Info: Peg, 733-1237.
Santa Maria Duplicate Bridge Unit #543: Meets at noon Mondays and Fridays and noon the fourth Saturday of each month. Games held at Merrill Gardens, Building 1350 Activity Theater, 1350 Suey Rd., Santa Maria. For info call: 938-0772.
Duplicate Bridge: Meets 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Alpha Club, 704 E. Ocean Ave.; Wednesday, at Heritage Oaks Community Room, 300 Burton Mesa Blvd.; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Heritage Oaks Community Room, 300 Burton Mesa Blvd., Vandenberg Village. Info and partnerships: 733-1264 for Mondays, or 736-1986 for Wednesdays.
Business Network International: Meets 8 a.m. Tuesdays, IHOP Restaurant, 202 Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria. Info: 937-6153.
Noon Time Rotary Club of Santa Maria: Meets 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays, Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. Info: 922-6657.
Lompoc Cribbage Club: Meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta, 1321 North H St., Lompoc. Info: Pat O’Neil, 588-2194.
Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club: Meets 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays to Saturdays, 420 S. McClelland. Info and free lessons by appointment: 929-2466.
Toastmasters Club 89: Meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. second and fouth Tuesdays of the month, Bethel Lutheran Church, 624 E. Camino Collegio, Santa Maria. Info: 886-6343.
Lompoc Kiwanis: Noon luncheon meeting Tuesdays, Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Guests welcome. Info: Andra Campbell, 735-5055, or email campandra@hotmail.com.
Lompoc Valley Model Railroad Historical Society: Meets 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 428 North I St. Info: 733-2534.
Job’s Daughters Bethel 339: Masonic Family Center, 700 Lakeview Drive, Santa Maria. Info: Raina Chambers, 478-4193 or jobsbethel339@gmail.com.
Santa Maria Noontimers Lions: Noon luncheon meeting Wednesdays, Denny's, 1019 E. Main St., Santa Maria. Info: 406-9989.
The Lompoc Film Club meets at the Northside Shopping Center's LaunchPad at 1010 N. H St. each Saturday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. showings at 7. No charge; donations accepted for refreshments.
The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center (SMJCC): Meets every fourth Sunday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Gakuen for potluck dinners or dining out at local restaurants. Info: 264-0986.
ACBL Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pismo Beach Veterans' Hall, 780 Bello Street, Pismo Beach. Info: 541-8001.
Nina Toastmasters Club 80: Meets Noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, First American Title, Community Room, 411 E. Betteravia Road, Suite 100, Santa Maria. Info: 310-3071.
Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538: Meets 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. Info: 937-2304.
Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis: Meets noon Thursdays, Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos, Santa Maria. Info: 922-0856.
Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Toastmaster Club: Meets 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays, Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E Street. Info: 733-3948.
Rotary Club of Vandenberg Village: Meets 6:45 a.m. Fridays, Calvary Baptist Church, 3355 Constellation Road. Info: Gene Pritchett, 735-7763.
Scrabble Players: 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Oak Knolls Haven, 4845 S. Bradley Road, Orcutt. Info: 934-0885.
Fun Bugs of Santa Maria: Monthly historical driving tours of our beautiful Central Coast. Open to street legal Manx style buggies/Baja bugs. No dues, no board of directors, no president, just family fun and an enjoyable learning experience about our local area. Info about next trip: Contact Stephanie Maly at 805-260-2768 or sssmaly@msn.com.
Lompoc Filipino-American Club: Meets once a month at various locations and times. Info: Marlene, 740-2000.
Central Coast Armenian Association: Be added to mailing list to receive information on the annual dinner, church services, social events and more. Info: 542-0318.
Society of Military Widows, Central Coast Chapter: Find support and get information regarding survivor benefits. Info: 937-0940.
Democratic Headquarters: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, except holidays, 327 E. Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Santa Maria. Info: 349-2708.
Korean Veterans, Chapter 184: Invites veterans who served on the Korean peninsula at any time, to its monthly meeting, the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 200 E. Battles Rd. in Santa Maria. Info: 895-4581 or 934-3249.
The American Legion Post 371: Meets regularly at 1025 Guadalupe St. in Guadalupe. Info: 343-2737.
Kid’s Corner
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum: “Science Saturday,” a program featuring STEM inspired experiments, activities and demonstrations. The museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Info: 928-8414 or www.smvdiscoverymuseum.com.
Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 901 N. Railroad Ave., Santa Maria. Annual membership is $20. Info: 922-7763.
For Animals
Catalyst for Cats: Needs volunteers to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens born in Santa Barbara County by fostering kittens, feeding feral cat colonies and trapping cats and bringing them to be neutered or spayed. A special request goes out for a seamstress to make covers out of heavy material, like canvas, for traps and cages. Wish list items include monetary donations, canvas, double-sized sheets and large containers. Info: 685-1563.
Central Coast SPCA: Helps abused, abandoned or neglected animals and needs temporary foster homes for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens until they are healed and/or socialized and put up for adoption. Info: Jeannine, 937-1766.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services: 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, needs foster homes. If you and your family love animals and would like to give the creatures that come into the shelter a better start in life, Animal Services needs you. They especially need helpers who can provide a quiet place for an injured animal to recover. Info: Stacy, 934-6981.
Shadow’s Fund: Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of shelter dogs, specializing in pit bulls, seniors and other high risk dogs, needs volunteers in the Lompoc area to walk dogs, help at adoption events, post flyers and more. Info: 735-3165, email info@shadowsfund.org.
Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals (VIVA): 133 North D St., Lompoc, operates a no-kill cat shelter and foster-until-adopted dog program. They need volunteers to sit with cats at a Petsmart or PetCo booth on weekends, clean a room or patio, wash food dishes and litter boxes, pet and groom cats and provide foster homes for dogs and kittens. Donations of Purina Cat Chow (blue or green bags), bleach, dish soap, paper towels, dryer sheets and trash bags are needed. Adoptions are held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. Info: 735-6741.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is in need of a front desk office assist to greet visitors, answer phones, make adoption packets and mailings, assist with food pantry items and give lots of love the animals. Info: Call 349-3435 or visit smvhs.org.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society: Low-cost spay/neuter services and basic dental cleaning for dogs and cats. Procedures for healthy cats and dogs are available by appointment Tuesday through Saturday and are performed by fully licensed and experienced veterinarians. The SMVHS offers a walk-in low-cost vaccination clinic Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Microchipping and deworming are also offered. The SMVHS also offers “Spa Time Grooming Services,” a full-service grooming salon at the organization’s new adoption facility. Info: Call 349-3435 or visit smvhs.org. SMVHS is always looking for new volunteers to help socialize dogs and cats, front office work, and helping with events. The SMVHS is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services needs volunteers Monday through Saturday for a minimum of two hours to assist with animal and public. Training is provided. Must love animals and people, too.
Classes and Workshops
Register for surf lessons: 9 to 11 a.m. daily, Sandbar Surf School, 100 Addie St., Pismo Beach. Group rates and special events available. Cost: $60 per person for a group class, $165 per person for a three-day group class, $250 per person for a five-day group class. Info: 835-7873 or www.surfpismo.com.
Book group: Focuses on philosophy, science, inquiry and metaphysics will read authors including Kabat-Zinn, Tolle, Joseph Campbell, Carl Sagan. Open-minded, inquisitive people to meet monthly in the Santa Maria area. If interested, email blueearth4u@gmail.com.
Tribal Style Belly Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lompoc School of Dance, 311 North F St., Lompoc. Cost: $12 each; six for $60. Info: Dana Johnson, 709-4686; email bluemoonhaven@gmail.com.
Orchid class: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Chaotic Exotic Orchids, 5375 Campbell Road, Lompoc. Info: 736-0040.
Find Your Roots
Arroyo Grande Genealogical Library: Meets 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with specialty classes Wednesdays, Arroyo Grande Public Library, 800 W. Branch St. Info: 489-2198; email seachef@dslextreme.com.
Santa Maria Family History Center: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Open to the public Monday's and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Info: 928-4722.
Help Out
Braille Institute is looking for a volunteer once a week to assist with bringing students to class and return them home. Also aid the teacher during their teaching session individually or in a group setting. Info: Nancy 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is in need of a front desk office assist to greet visitors, answer phones, make adoption packets and mailings, assist with food pantry items and give lots of love the animals. Nancy 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
The Dunes Center is looking for an education and administrative coordinator to answer phones, file, occasional computer work and other tasks as needed.Info: 805-343-2455, ext 203.
Santa Maria Natural History Museum is seeking docent volunteers. Training is provided. Docents are asked to provide information on the wildlife and physical displays in the museum. Nancy 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services needs volunteers Monday – Saturday for a minimum of 2 hours to assist with animal and public. Training is provided must love animals and people too. Nancy 922-9931 or email rsvpsm@srvolunteer.org.
The Discovery Museum needs a volunteer coordinator to work with staff to recruit, cultivate and maintain a strong volunteer base for events and programming. Info:Contact Program Director Amy Blasco at amy@smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.
La Purisima Mission: Needs volunteers to primarily assist with visitor information, early CA history of the mission and costumed demonstration of mission period skills and activities with grade school visitors. Training of history, skills and lifestyles of period mission is provided. Volunteers are to have a background or interest in history, ability to talk to groups of people and a tolerance for youth groups. Info: Nancy, 922-9931.
Retirees Activities Office at VAFB: Looking for volunteers to answer phone calls from military retirees or meet with them on base and answer questions about VAFB facilities, and retiree entitlements; retired military personnel preferred. Info: Nancy, 922-9931.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Services (RSVP): 528 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. Matches volunteers ages 55 and older with nonprofit organizations and public agencies throughout the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez communities. Opportunities and locations are varied. Info: 922-9931.
Gen Span Foundation: Seeks volunteers to work as mentors an hour a week or more in the elementary schools in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Nipomo; all volunteers will be TB tested and fingerprinted before they are placed.
Special Needs Network: Seeks a drama coach for two hours on Tuesday or Thursday. The program provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of practice and performance and to share the fun with friends. Info: Nancy, 928-2819.
Lompoc Meals on Wheels: Needs volunteers to perform office tasks and be knowledgeable in QuickBooks Professional, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access computer programs. Also needed are kitchen coordinators and drivers. Office hours 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Board meetings are 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Lompoc Medical Center. Info: 736-3257.
Backyard Bounty: A program of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, needs help to harvest the abundance of food growing in the community. You will receive training including first aid/CPR, have access to all harvesting equipment and lead your own teams of volunteers. Info: Doug, 284-5407 or doug@foodbanksbc.org.
Meals on Wheels -- Santa Maria Valley: Needs volunteer drivers who are available once a month, or once a week to deliver meals to people in need. Please call our office at 938-1200 for information.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters: Needs volunteers for the community outreach program. They are looking for people to meet for a couple hours a few times a month with a young person to develop a one-on-one mentoring friendship. Info: 925-1100 in Santa Maria; 735-4376, ext. 26, in Lompoc.
Boys and Girls Club: Accepts donations of your unwanted vehicles to help support their programs. Donations may be tax deductible. Vehicles are picked up and donors may indicate which local club they wish their gift to go toward. Some restrictions apply. Info and to donate: 800-246-0493.
Camp Fire USA Central Coast Council: Seeks volunteer club leaders (parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and family friends). It only takes a few hours a week to help children learn useful skills, have great adventures and share fun with friends. Info: Dana, 489-7345.
Captive Hearts Ministries: Collecting used cellphones and ink cartridges to help women in need. These items are recycled to raise money for programs and to help the environment by keeping them out of landfills. All proceeds help provide funds for rent, food, clothing, medical bills and other necessities. Bring phones and ink cartridges to 882 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Info: 481-4500.
Caring Callers: Needs volunteers, particularly males, to spend one hour per week with a senior age 60 and over in San Luis Obispo County. No experience necessary and volunteers of all ages are needed to help a senior write a letter, take a short drive to a favorite spot, read a book, play a game or go shopping. Info: 547-7025, ext. 17.
Central Coast Literacy Council has an ongoing need for Tutors to tutor adults either on a one-to-one situation or in a small group. Tutoring basic reading/writing skills and English as a second language. Free training is provided. Info: 925-0994, ext. 2837, cclcread@gmail.com or visit centralcoastliteracycouncil.org.
Central Coast Rescue Mission: Needs volunteers in their Santa Maria thrift store and also volunteers to help serve food at their outreach dinners. Hot meals are served 5 p.m. Monday at Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.; noon Wednesdays at the Central Coast Rescue Mission, 1207 N. McClelland St.; 5 p.m. Thursdays at Laze-E-Daze, 1318 N. Broadway; and 5 p.m. Fridays at Power of God Christian Center, 1503 N. McClelland St. Info and to sign up: 357-1208.
Central Coast Salmon Enhancement: Needs volunteers for projects ranging from water-quality testing to trout in the classroom educators. Volunteers and contributions have allowed 1.5 million Chinook salmon to be added to Pacific Ocean fisheries since 1984. Info: 473-8221.
Community Partners in Caring needs Volunteer Drivers with Mileage Reimbursement .55/mile.
Community Partners in Caring (Santa Maria, Lompoc & Santa Ynez Valley) is looking for volunteer for Medical & Social Transportation, Shopping & Errands, Friendly Visits, Telephone Reassurance, Minor Home Repairs, Yard Work. Info: Santa Ynez Valley, 688-1100; Santa Maria, 925-8000; Lompoc, 737-1976 or community@partnersincaring.org or partnersincaring.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA): Looking for men and women to serve as advocates and mentors for abused and neglected children in our community. Volunteer advocates visit children regularly and are thoroughly trained in courtroom procedure, social services, the juvenile justice system, and the special needs of abused and neglected children. Volunteers become sworn officers of the juvenile court and generally work three hours each week. Info: 739-9102, ext. 2#.
District Attorney’s Consumer Mediation Program: Seeks volunteers. Info: 346-7516.
Five Cities Christian Women’s Emergency Food Ministry: Needs nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Bring donations to 192 S. 9th St., Suite B, or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 756, Grover Beach CA 93483. Info: 489-6706.
Habitat for Humanity: Seeks volunteers for various positions. Info: 928-5399.
Habitat for Humanity “ReStore”: 2039 Preisker Lane, Suite E, Santa Maria. Buy new and used building materials to help raise funds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info: 354-7105, 928-5399 or www.nsbhabitat.com.
Hotline of San Luis Obispo County: Needs telephone volunteers for the county’s 24-hour information and referral, support and crisis line. Volunteers may work in the office or from home. Info: 544-6016.
Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House: Where family members may stay while their seriously ill children are treated, needs aluminum can pull-tabs. Info: 937-0890 or 922-4412.
Lompoc Public Library’s Adult Reading Program: Seeks volunteers to help adults improve their reading and writing skills. Tutors meet two to three hours per week during the day, evening or on the weekends. No experience is required; tutors complete a 10-hour training period before being matched with an adult learner. Tutoring sessions are at the Lompoc library and other public sites. Training and materials are free. Info: Christina, 735-7323.
Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties: Grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. To refer a child to Make-A-Wish Foundation, volunteer, donate cash, gift cards, vehicles or airline miles call 888-899-9474. Tax-deductible donations maybe be sent to Make-A-Wish, 4222 Market St. Suite D, Ventura CA 93003. Info: www.tri-counties.wish.org.
Marian Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services: Recruiting new volunteers. Volunteer shifts are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in many different areas. If interested, call 739-3520 or visit www.marianmedicalcenter.org and click on Volunteer Information.
Marine Mammal Center: Nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured, sick and orphaned marine mammals found on our shores, needs volunteers to help rescue and care for these mammals in San Luis Obispo County. Info: 771-8302.
North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center: Encourages men and women to help with efforts to alleviate the trauma suffered by sexual assault and child abuse survivors. Training sessions are two days a week for 10 weeks. The center also needs volunteers for its 24-hour hotline, fundraising, education programs and community outreach. Info: 922-2994 in Santa Maria; 736-8535 in Lompoc.
Northern Santa Barbara Special Olympics: Needs volunteers to help with sports training and competitions. Info: 928-0767 in Santa Maria; 735-4418 in Lompoc.
Pacific Pride Foundation: Needs volunteers to help families infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. Volunteer opportunities include food pantry assistants, office help or being a buddy to someone in need. Info: Jocelynn, 349-9947.
Parent Connection Helpline needs volunteers to train as parent/grandparent coaches in San Luis Obispo County. Help with parenting issues and guide parents to resources. Info: Robyn, 234-4834; email rshoffner@slocap.org.
Police Activities League (PAL) needs volunteer mentors to assist local law enforcement officers in teaching recreation and leisure programs to area youth. Mentors spend one hour a week with a youth in our after-school or evening program. All mentors are required to go through a screening process and training program before being accepted into the program. Info: Teresa, 925-0951, ext. 504.
Senior Connection: Volunteers are needed to answer phones, for counseling, data entry, filing and more. Info: 928-2552.
Lompoc Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop is looking for a volunteer sales person for three-hour shifts who is familiar with a cash register and a card reader for credit/debit card users. Gift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Training is provided. Contact Mary Brown 733-3891. The gift shop is also looking for a volunteer salesperson to write sales tickets for merchandise, keep a running log for candy sales and related duties. Must be able to make change and work 2½-hour shifts.
Santa Maria Historical Museum needs volunteers to greet visitors, light office help and assist with projects. Info: Nancy, 922-9931.
American Cancer Society needs driver volunteers for cancer patients. Info: Nancy, 922-9931.