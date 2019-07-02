Joy Price was welcomed this month as the new pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.
Price relocated to Lompoc from Christ Church by the Sea in Newport Beach. She answered the call to ministry in 1999 and began her Masters of Divinity at the Claremont School of Theology, graduating in 2004, according to the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.
Price, who was born and raised in Findlay, Ohio, has served in United Methodist Churches throughout California. She is married and, according to a statement sent by the church, she “has one dog, String Bean, who is the apple of her eye.”
Price replaced former Pastor Kathleen Puntar at the Lompoc church. Puntar was reassigned to the United Methodist Church of Moorpark.
For more information on the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, which is located at 925 North F St., visit lompocumc.org.