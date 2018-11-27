Solvang's Julefest (begins Dec. 1; events happening on select dates throughout December):
Julefest (pronounced yule-fest) begins with the Nisse Adventure, where families are invited to search for the Jule Nisse, mischievous elf-like Danish figures hidden throughout Solvang. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make frequent visits to Santa Village in Solvang Park (Dec. 1, 7, 8, 15 and 22), and can be paired with a free candlelight tour (Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22).
Solvang springs to life with the annual tree-lighting ceremony (Dec. 7). The Solvang Julefest Parade and post-parade children’s performance (Dec. 8), as well as the Community Nativity Pageant (Dec. 15), harks back to holiday seasons gone by. But the Santa Sprint (Dec. 8) brings a whole new experience.
The Holiday Lights Tour (Dec. 17) offers children memories that will last forever. The Skal Stroll Wine & Beer Walk (Dec. 15-16) is a festive event that could only happen in Solvang, and every Christmas list can be fulfilled during Shop, Mingle & Jingle (Dec. 7-9, 14-16) and the Third Wednesday and Farmers Market (Dec. 19).