Templeton 53, Santa Maria 10

St. Joseph 35, St. Margaret’s 24

Nipomo 17, Pioneer Valley 3

Santa Barbara 34, Santa Ynez 0

Lompoc 56, Dos Pueblos 0

San Marcos 46, Cabrillo 6

Mission Prep 42, Morro Bay 7

Arroyo Grande 21, Paso Robles 20

San Luis Obispo 28, Atascadero 20

8-man

Orcutt Academy 41, Frazier Mountain 8

Cuyama Valley 66, VCA 60

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

