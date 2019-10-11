Templeton 53, Santa Maria 10 St. Joseph 35, St. Margaret’s 24
Nipomo 17, Pioneer Valley 3 Santa Barbara 34, Santa Ynez 0 San Marcos 46, Cabrillo 6 Mission Prep 42, Morro Bay 7
Arroyo Grande 21, Paso Robles 20
San Luis Obispo 28, Atascadero 20 Orcutt Academy 41, Frazier Mountain 8
Declan Coles celebrates after intercepting a pass during a PAC 4 game against Pioneer Valley at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nipomo's Jesse Garza runs during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Pioneer Valley defender Joe Arriola (6) tackles Keyshawn Pu'a during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Angel Vargas-Hernandez drops back to pass during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Pioneer Valley receiver Christian Morin leaps above Cole Gilson to make a catchy during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Antonio Escobedo (75) celebrates with his teammate following an interception during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nate Reese (7) of Nipomo gets hoisted in the air following his first half touchdown during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Danny Martinez rolls to his left during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Keyshawn Pu'a looks for a running lane during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nipomo defender Justin Mckee goes low to tackle Christian Morin of Pioneer Valley during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Pioneer Valley ball carrier Tommy Nunez gets pulled down by Jahrizon Matautia-Reyes and Nicholas Dostal during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nicholas Dostal waits for play to start during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Angel Vargas-Hernandez runs on a quarterback keeper during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nick Milton checks for a play call from Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Keyshawn Pu'a gets chased by Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Three Nipomo defenders combine to bring down Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese signals a receiver to move during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nate Reese gets tripped up by Jacob Cortez during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nick Milton completes a short pass to Jesse Garza during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Keyshawn Pu'a hurdles a pile of players during a kick return against Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
Keyshawn Pu'a gets hit by Adan Rubacalva during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Nate Reese rolls into the end zone during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Players from both teams search for a loose ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Oskar Ruiz dives to make an interception on a tipped ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
Lompoc's Joe Schumer (15) celebrates with Luke Gardner and Elijah Perkins after he intercepted his third Dos Pueblos pass of the night.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Joe Schumer intercepts a Dos Pueblos pass on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson returns a punt against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
A Dos Pueblos player fumbles the ball after a hit by Lompoc's Anthony Arias, but the Chargers recovered the ball, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Jacob Nunez lines up against Dos Pueblos' Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Tyler Rounds tries to get away from Dos Pueblos' Alejandro Castanon on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Jed Rantz hits Dos Pueblos' quarterback Josiah Severson on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Adam Lazaro scores against Dos Pueblos' Kris Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs the ball against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan tries to shake off Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Conner Gleissner after catching a pass on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs between Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman scores against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Nick Dominguez catches a long touchdown pass from Cavin Ross against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels (3) and Christian Duarte-Tenorio celebrate his touchdown against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones talks to an official in the game against Dos Pueblos' on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley gets loose for a long touchdown run as Dos Pueblos' Josh Navarro and Daniel Santacruz chase on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
Lompoc's Joe Schumer returns an interception as Dos Pueblos' Udy Loza knocks him out of bounds on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman sacks Dos Pueblos' quarterback Albert Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a long touchdown pass to Cailin Daniels against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc's Jed Rantz stops Dos Pueblos' running back on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets tackled by Frazier Mountain defender Issac Clark (4) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Ritchie Samaniego (left) and Nathan Piacentini (right) bring down Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) makes the interception against quarterback Chris Burket-Thoene during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain at Pioneer Valley High School. Orcutt Academy went on to a 41-8 victory.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy defensive back Zander Clark snags the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (16) and Cameron Carpenter (87) bring down Frazier Mountain's Steven Martinez during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (with ball) tries to sneak the ball up the middle, but gets stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) juggles the ball and then makes the catch during Friday night's game against the Orcutt Academy Spartans.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy wide receiver Cameron Carpenter discusses strategy with head coach Gabe Espinoza during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) is brought to the turf by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) is stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain defenders during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets wrapped up by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (left) makes the catch as Frazier Mountain defender Carlos Orellana closes in during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton (in blue) puts the hit on Frazier Mountain quarterback Chris Burket during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) leaps for the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt Spartan Winston Harris (in blue) is brought to the turf by a Frazier Mountain defender Friday evening.
David DuBransky, Contributor
