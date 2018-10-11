CROSS COUNTRY
Central Coast Athletic Association Ocean League Mid-Season Meet
Elks Unocal Events Center, 3 miles
Girls
Team scores: 1. Morro Bay 27; 2. Santa Maria 44; 3. Templeotn 65; 4. Pioneer Valley 91; Orcutt Academy, Mission Prep no score.
Top individuals
1. Adrienne Frere (MB) 19:15.61; 2. Ashley Hurdle (T) 20:04.10; 3. Luz Genaro (SM) 20:09.59; 4. Mackenzie Webb (OA) 20:15.94; 5. Mailani McElvey (MB) 20:24.27; 6. Peyton Schemmer (MB) 20:36.86; 7. Alyssia Corelia (T) 20:36.98; 8. Jovita Armenta (SM) 20:50.32; 9. Anelise Dempsey (MB) 21:09.69; 10. Kinley Flaherty (MB) 21:15.04.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Santa Maria 18; 2. Pioneer Valley 55; 3. Templeton 72; 4 . Orcutt Academy 94; 5. Missio Prep 130; 6. Morro Bay 173.
Top individuals: 1. Yair Torres (SM) 15:40.74; 2. Jedric Callado (SM) 15:42.91; 3. Sergio Jaracuaro (PV) 15:58.37; 4. John Barajos (SM) 16:14.15; 5. Efrain Gutierrez (SM) 16:24.82; 6. Dennis Tello (SM) 16:32.95; 7. Chris Cervantes (SM) 16:40.25; 8. Vincent Corello (T) 16:43.32; 9. Ramses Valencia (PV) 16:47.40; 10. Avery Francisco (PV) 16:52.95.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ocean League Tournament
At Pioneer Valley High School
Top six singles, doubles finishers advance to Area Tournament
SINGLES
Championship – (1) Sierra Redman (Morro Bay) def. (3) Sarah Hickenbottom (Nipomo) 7-5, 6-0. Third place — (4) Avery Munster (Mission Prep) def. (2) Izzi Marshall (MP) 6-1, 6-1.
Semifinals — Redman def. Munster 6-3, 6-1, Hickenbottom def. Marshall 6-0, 3-6 (10-6).
Consolation round — (7) Ellena Korishelli (MB) def. (5) Karyme Calderon (Santa Maria) 2-6, 6-1, (10-7), Katherin Abbate (MP) def. Jackie Solano (SM) 6-3, 6-1. Fifth place — Korishelli def. Abatte 2-6, 6-4 (11-9. Sixth place — Calderon def. Abatte 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Championship — Kissee-Vaicius (Templeton) def. Gleaseon-Ehrke (T) 6-3, 6-2. Third place — McKiernan-Stout (MP) def. Peterseim-Continente (MP), score n/a.
Semifinals — Kissee-Vaicius def. Peterseim-Continente 6-2, 6-4, Gleason-Ehrke def. McKiernan-Stout 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Consolation match scores n/a.
Top six: 1. Kissee-Vaicius; 2. Gleason-Ehrke; 3. McKiernan-Stout; 4. Peterseim-Continente; 5. Krupa-Yonker (T); 6. Mirau-Tippet (N).