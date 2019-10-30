Turkey Dinner

The Ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125 will hold its annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.

The homemade meals will include roasted turkey with all the traditional trimmings, as well as desserts and refreshments. The cost is a $12 donation. Meals can be dine-in or takeout.

All proceeds from the dinner will be used to fund Auxiliary programs that promote Americanism and benefit veterans and children in the community, according to organizers.

