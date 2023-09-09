 Skip to main content
Pre-registration open for Lompoc Hospital Foundation's 5K Colorthon

081123 Lompoc colorthon 1

Participants get colorized during a previously held Lompoc Hospital Foundation 5K Colorthon held at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

 Contributed

Color is set to fly during the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's annual 5K Colorthon event Saturday, Oct. 28., at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

Pre-registration is also open at lhdfoundation.org/color. Cost is $30 per adult; or $25 for each person in a team of four; and $15 for participants ages 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free, but will not receive an event T-shirt.

Pre-registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Participants of all ages — runners, walkers, joggers and anyone desiring to have a fun morning while supporting the foundation's annual fundraiser — will make their way through a non-timed course of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder (dyed cornstarch) at passersby. 

Funds raised, via registration and sponsorships, go to help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation purchase a specialty ultrasound machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Leading up to the event, various levels of sponsorships are being sought. Information can be found at lhdfoundation.org/color

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

