When Lompoc City Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne looks at the overall picture of Lompoc, she said she sees a city stagnating.
She pointed to the complaints from city leaders that Lompoc regularly loses public safety staff, seems unable to maintain or repair its parks, is failing to keep up with its infrastructure and lacks incentives to bring in new businesses and homes to spur economic growth. She said it was because of those issues, coupled with a desire to bring what she feels would be a more amenable leadership style than her opponent would, that she decided to enter this year’s Lompoc mayoral race.
“Lompoc deserves a mayor who conducts respectful council meetings and encourages all voices to participate,” Osborne said when asked why residents should vote for her. “I will represent the community with positivity and decorum, while valuing the council/city manager administration.”
Osborne will be on the Nov. 6 ballot opposite fellow City Council member Jim Mosby in the two-person race to become Lompoc’s next mayor. The top vote-getter will succeed Bob Lingl, who has served consecutive two-year terms as mayor since 2014 but chose not to run again this year.
While discussing the reasons she believes she’d be an effective mayor, Osborne didn’t specifically mention Mosby, her opponent, by name, but she does see a stark difference in the ways that they conduct business.
From both the dais and during a candidate forum held last month, Osborne has called into question Mosby’s handling of last year’s extended budget deliberations. Mosby led much of those discussions, which all sides acknowledge were challenging, and sometimes butted heads with city administrators and staff members.
“We recognize that the same issues exist, but have very different approaches on how to address them,” Osborne said. “I have respect for the highly qualified professional staff our city has hired to do the very complicated and difficult jobs across all aspects of a full-service city. I embrace a grassroots, bottom-up leadership that encourages anyone and everyone to participate in governing our community. … I promise to provide leadership, not lectures, and be a capable, credible and ethical mayor for Lompoc.”
One of the key philosophical differences between Osborne and Mosby during those 2017 budget deliberations centered on how Lompoc could generate the revenue needed to support its level of services.
Former Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller, who resigned from his position in December, opened the discussion by advocating for the council to put a series of three new tax measures on the ballot, in an effort to bolster the city’s general fund.
Mosby, as well as Councilmen Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck, opposed the new taxes and instead proposed ways in which the city could “tighten its belt” and cut back on spending. Osborne, who unsuccessfully pushed last year to have the taxes go before voters, said she still feels like the taxes should be an option.
She pointed to the state of the city’s parks, public safety deficits, current shortage of electrical line workers and the city’s problems with funding homeless programs as particular issues that will need to be addressed in the next budget cycle.
“These issues all stem from a single source: a lack of revenue to cover these costs, resulting in a general budget shortfall,” she said.
“No amount of financial ‘belt tightening’ or any type of ‘living within our means’ cost reductions will solve the structural budget problems the city has inherited from CalPERS," she added, referring to the state’s public employee pension program. "All these issues affect the quality of life in Lompoc, and in the worst case, it could impact the ability to provide the basic public safety services like fire and police.”
Osborne, who has managed her own event planning business since 2005, is in the middle of her first term on the Lompoc City Council. She was the top vote-getter in the three-person 2016 city council race that featured two open seats. She finished just ahead of Mosby, who retained a seat for which he was initially appointed in 2014.
Osborne, 51, has lived in Lompoc for 18 years and been a member of several local organizations. She is also the director for EconAlliance, a nonprofit organization with a stated mission to promote and spur economic growth in Northern Santa Barbara County.
Osborne said that making Lompoc truly “business friendly … with focused and efficient community development strategies” is one of her goals.
As one of the main drivers behind the city’s cannabis ordinance, which is considered among the most liberal in the state, she said she’d also work to continue to invest in technology for a more effective and transparent City Hall and “empower those addressing social concerns, such as veterans’ needs, homelessness, poverty, and literacy with progressive policies.”
She said she will work as mayor in much the same way she has as a council member.
“As mayor, I will ensure that my fellow council members show respect from the dais for each other, staff, and the public,” she said. “I will continue to use a fair and collaborative approach while conducting council meetings, balancing the needs of the city with the wants of the citizens. I will continue to do the needed research, and communicate with appropriate staff, to understand the issues while leading the council in meaningful and responsible discussions, always with the goal to provide quality solutions.”
More information about her campaign can be found at www.vote4osborne.com.