Poll: What do you think should replace the Lompoc Municipal Pool building?

The planned demise of Lompoc’s old municipal pool building picked up steam last week as workers began readying the 65-year-old structure for demolition.
The building, which sits in front of Lompoc City Hall and has been abandoned for 19 years, was the scene of significant activity for the first time in years Wednesday as representatives of American Wrecking Inc., began the process of tearing it down. That work included identifying utility lines and performing asbestos abatement.
The actual demolition is set to begin in late November, with a projected completion date in early February 2020, according to a city spokeswoman.
We want to know, once the building is gone and the space is opened up again for development, what do you think should be built in its place?
The City of Lompoc is in the process of tearing down the Lompoc Municipal Poll building, 19 years after it was closed because of structural damage sustained during an earthquake and 63 years after it was opened. We want to know what you think should be built in the footprint of the old building. If you don't a response that fits you, let us know on our Facebook page.
The demolition of the building was approved by the Lompoc City Council on Sept. 17. The total cost of the project is estimated at $472,650.
The pool structure initially opened in 1954 and was once among the city’s top recreation destinations. Multiple engineering reports found that the building was unable to withstand earthquakes, however, and it was ultimately closed for good in May 2000.
Though there were efforts throughout the past 19 years to save the building, those were all deemed too costly.
The building was also no longer needed as a public pool after the Lompoc Aquatic Center, at 207 W. College Ave., opened to great fanfare in late 2006.
The city of Lompoc issued a statement in late October noting that several parking spots at the Lompoc Civic Center — the plaza that houses City Hall, Santa Barbara County court buildings, and the Lompoc Police Department’s headquarters — will be blocked off throughout the duration of the demolition project.