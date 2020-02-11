Playoff time: Lompoc Valley teams embark on CIF postseason

It's that time.
After a grueling winter sports season that lasted several months, some Lompoc Valley teams still have much to play for.
Two area teams will begin their playoff journeys at home as the Conqs get things started Wednesday night.
The Cabrillo boys basketball team, which earned the third seed out of the Channel League, tips off its playoff journey with a CIF Southern Section Division 4A playoff game against La Puente. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Lompoc High girls soccer team, the Channel League co-champion, will host La Quinta Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. in a CIF Southern Section Division 4 first-round game.
"We’re stoked we have a home game," Lompoc soccer coach Jason Cochrane said. "With the season we had and what it’s taken to get to this point, to have our seniors play again in their blue home jerseys was really important for us. This is my sixth year making the playoffs and we’ve always traveled first round. Unfortunately we’ve never advanced to the second round as the travel usually involved with CIF is significant and that road time takes its toll."
The Braves don't have to worry about travel just yet. La Quinta is 12-7-1 on the season after going 8-2 in the Desert Empire League and will be in town Thursday.
The Braves are 11-1-6. They finished 6-1-3 in the Channel League to split the league title with Dos Pueblos. Lompoc is ranked No. 171 in the state according to MaxPreps. La Quinta is No. 332 in the same ranking.
"As far as the match-up goes, there’s not a lot we know about La Quinta outside of their league and where they finished within that league," Cochrane said. "We don’t have any common opponents we can compare too, so this match is gonna be more about us executing our tactical game-plan and doing the things we did to get us here well. Our first touch, communication and ability to connect passes are gonna be crucial, so that’s what we’re dialing in this week heading into Thursday.
"The girls are healthy and coming off one of our biggest wins all year with that 5-1 home victory on senior night last week. I feel the girls' confidence is right where it should be and they’re really looking forward to the challenge."
The Cabrillo boys are 17-10 under first-year coach Steven Coleman. They went 6-4 in Channel League play. They finished out the year with a pair of disappointing losses, falling at San Marcos 54-26 on Feb. 6 and losing at home to Santa Barbara 58-31 on Feb. 3. Cabrillo had won three straight league games before losing twice last week.
La Puente is 12-16 on the year and went 5-5 in the Miramonte League. Cabrillo is ranked No. 326 in the state according to MaxPreps while La Puente is No. 1007.
If Cabrillo wins it'll play Camarillo Beacon Hill in the second round Friday night.
Two Lompoc Valley girls basketball teams made the CIF Southern Section playoffs and both will start on the road.
Lompoc, coached by Claudia Terrones, won two crucial games down the stretch to earn a playoff spot and seal the third seed out of the Channel League. The Braves will play at Covina in a CIF Southern Section Division 3AA game Thursday at 7 p.m. The Braves are 10-15 overall and went 5-5 in the Channel League. Covina is 18-10 overall and went 8-2 in the Valle Vista League. The Colts are No. 285 in the state according to MaxPreps and the Braves are No. 493.
The Braves earned a 39-38 win over Dos Pueblos on Feb. 3 and a 54-39 win over Santa Ynez on Feb. 5.
Lompoc would play the winner of the Crean Lutheran-Palmdale Knight game if its advances past Covina. Lompoc would host Crean Lutheran and travel to Knight.
The Cabrillo girls basketball team has a major road trip in front of it as well. The Conqs, the No. 2 seed out of the Channel League, are traveling to play Twentynine Palms Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are 20-8 on the season and ranked No. 247 in the state. Cabrillo is 14-11 and No. 317 in California.
Cabrillo closed out the season with a smothering defensive performance in a 39-24 win over San Marcos on Feb. 5. The Conqs also nearly toppled league champion Santa Barbara on Feb. 3, falling 50-47 in their penultimate game of the year. Cabrillo finished 6-4 in Channel League games.
If the Conqs advance, they'll play the winner of the Villa Park-Woodbridge game on Saturday in the second round. Cabrillo would host whoever it plays in the second round after winning the coin flip.