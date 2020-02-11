Playoff time: Lompoc Valley teams embark on CIF postseason

The Braves are 11-1-6. They finished 6-1-3 in the Channel League to split the league title with Dos Pueblos. Lompoc is ranked No. 171 in the state according to MaxPreps. La Quinta is No. 332 in the same ranking.

"As far as the match-up goes, there’s not a lot we know about La Quinta outside of their league and where they finished within that league," Cochrane said. "We don’t have any common opponents we can compare too, so this match is gonna be more about us executing our tactical game-plan and doing the things we did to get us here well. Our first touch, communication and ability to connect passes are gonna be crucial, so that’s what we’re dialing in this week heading into Thursday.

"The girls are healthy and coming off one of our biggest wins all year with that 5-1 home victory on senior night last week. I feel the girls' confidence is right where it should be and they’re really looking forward to the challenge."

The Cabrillo boys are 17-10 under first-year coach Steven Coleman. They went 6-4 in Channel League play. They finished out the year with a pair of disappointing losses, falling at San Marcos 54-26 on Feb. 6 and losing at home to Santa Barbara 58-31 on Feb. 3. Cabrillo had won three straight league games before losing twice last week.