Player of the Decade Tuesday Update

Update -  Tuesday 10:00 a.m.

Players 

 Santa Maria TimesLompoc Record Santa Ynez Valley News Vote Totals 
     
 Caleb Thomas 391 169

 181

 741
 Mike McCoy 277 202 290 769
     
 Patrick Laird 391 26 34 451
 Nick Kimball

 274

 77 80 431
     
 Total Votes 1333 474

 585

 2392

Wow, what a difference a day makes!

With a big push of more than 500 new votes overnight, both races are looking pretty close.  Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took a slight lead over Caleb Thomas from Righetti, and Mission Prep's Patrick Laird made a big comeback to now lead Nipomo's Nick Kimball by 20 votes. 

There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

