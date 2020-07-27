Player of the Decade Monday Update

Update - Monday 10:00 a.m.
Players
|Santa Maria Times
|Lompoc Record
|Santa Ynez Valley News
|Vote Totals
|Caleb Thomas
|300
|113
122
|535
|Mike McCoy
|188
|129
|208
|525
|Patrick Laird
|169
|19
|23
|211
|Nick Kimball
|227
|58
|62
|347
|Total Votes
|884
|319
|415
|1618
After the weekend, and the first push of voting we have a close race for the top Santa Barbara County of the last decade but Nick Kimball is ahead pretty comfortably over Patrick Laird.
There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
