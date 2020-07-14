Player of the Decade matchups set for regional semifinals

One round of action in and there's already been a top seed eliminated.

The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has developed a list of 16 nominees for Player of the Decade.

That list has been whittled down to eight after the first round of play and the 'regional semifinal' matchups are now set.

Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball notched the biggest upset of the first round. Kimball, San Luis Obispo County's No. 8 seed, defeated Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, who was SLO County's top seed.

Votes from readers are determining the winners.

Kimball won that first-round contest over Jacobs with 355 total votes over a week. Jacobs finished with 259 total votes.

Also moving on from San Luis Obispo County is No. 2 seed Patrick Laird, a former Mission Prep running back, who dominated his first-round matchup. Laird cruised to victory with a 395-41 victory over former San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona, who was the No. 7 seed.

Bradley Mickey, from Arroyo Grande, narrowly topped former Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright in another first-round contest. Mickey, the No. 3 seed, edged Albright, the No. 6 seed, 282-242.

Another former Arroyo Grande standout is advancing after a narrow victory. Former Eagles' kicker Garrett Owens received 283 votes, just enough to top former Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither, who finished with 269 votes.

There was one minor upset in the first round of the Northern Santa Barbara County contest.

Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.