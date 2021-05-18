Playing against the Santa Barbara powerhouses, the Santa Ynez girls tennis team wasn't a likely candidate to make the CIF Southern Section playoffs this spring.
But, there the Pirates were last week, playing, and winning, in the CIFSS postseason.
The Pirates finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League standings with San Marcos and Dos Pueblos. On May 6, the teams played a round robin, 18-game, 10-point tiebreaker that San Marcos won to take the second seed for the playoffs.
Santa Ynez edged Dos Pueblos 139-138 in points to take the third seed and Dos Pueblos finished in fourth.
Alana Hinkens and Sophia Curti led the team with five wins, Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti had four, Kaitlyn Thompson led the Pirate singles players with three wins and Morea Naretto beat the No. 1 singles player 13-11 to take the Pirates to a tie and earn the win on points.
In return, the Pirates earned a wild card berth into the CIFSS Division 3 playoffs and they played at Diamond Bar on May 11. The Pirates rolled over the Brahmas in that one 15-3.
Jazz Feeley lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles for Santa Ynez. Kaitlyn Thompson lost four games in winning three sets at No. 1.
Haws and Curti won all three of their doubles sets for the Pirates.
Naretto took two singles sets for the Pirates. Curti and Hinkens teamed to win two sets at No. 1 doubles. Allie Linane and Emma Sell won twice at No. 3.
On May 13, the Pirates' season came to an end in Ventura as they lost 12-6 to Foothill Tech in the first round of the playoffs.
Sophia Curti and Hinkens swept three sets at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez. Isabella Curti and Tessa Haws won twice at No. 2. Thompson won once at No. 1 singles.
Golf
Pirates, Chargers split
The Santa Ynez golf teams hosted Dos Pueblos Chargers at the River Course at the Alisal Monday.
The Dos Pueblos boys won their 18-hole match 424-459 over the Pirates. Ruben Mendoza of Dos Pueblos was the medalist. The two low scorers for Santa Ynez were Rye Winans with an 83 and Owen Hirth with an 86.
The Santa Ynez girls team was victorious in its nine-hole match, winning 261-272. Santa Ynez junior Emily Ruiz was the match medalist with a 45. Chelsi Ramirez was the low scorer for the Chargers with a 47.
Boys basketball
San Marcos 68, Santa Ynez 51
Warren Zhang had 13 points and six rebounds as Landon Lassahn added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates. Ryan Devitt chipped in nine points.
Baseball
Santa Ynez 4, Lompoc 2 (May 12)
Jackson Cloud threw a five-hitter and struck out eight in the Channel League win for the Pirates.
Vice Heredia and Seth Ruiz each had two hits. Dallas DeForest, Ruiz and Cloud each drove in a run.
Softball
Lompoc 3, Santa Ynez 2 (May 12)
The Braves, down 2-1, scored twice in the seventh and edged the Pirates in a Channel League game.
Michaela Baker put the Pirates ahead 1-0 with a solo home run in the third inning. The Braves tied the game, then Santa Ynez went back ahead when Cierra Cloud scored in the fifth.
Riley Vannasap pitched a complete game for the Pirates. She gave up four hits, struck out three and walked two.