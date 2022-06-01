Eleven Santa Ynez Pirates have one last chance to suit up in the Black and Orange.
Well, the uniforms won't be Black and Orange, but that Pirate pride will still be there.
Nearly a dozen Santa Ynez football players are listed on the roster for Saturday night's FCA All-Star Classic. The game will be played at Nipomo High School, located at 525 N. Thompson Ave. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The FCA All-Star game pits the top graduating seniors in Northern Santa Barbara County against those from all of San Luis Obispo County.
Cash McClurg, Canyon McClurg, Mikey Gills, Tanner Padfield, Brandon Welby, Emilio Figueroa, Tyler Gregg, Leo Valencia, Owen Hunt, AJ Saenz and Nwar Samaan are the Pirates listed on the South team's roster.
The Pirates have good odds to earn some recognition off of Saturday's game and not just because they could field their own starting 11.
Santa Ynez has actually had the last two MVP awards.
Last year, when the game was played at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in late June, Santa Barbara County dominated the game for 48 minutes, rolling to a 46-0 win in the most lopsided result in the contest's 10-year history. Santa Ynez quarterback Bennett Redell threw four second-half touchdowns, two each to Elijah Perkins and Gavin Townes, both of Lompoc, to earn game MVP honors.
In 2019, Santa Ynez receiver Jasper Kadlec was the 2019 game MVP. A game was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Lompoc assistant coach Jerry Thompson is an honorary coach for the South team. Former St. Joseph coach, the late Mike Denne, is also an honorary coach.
Cash McClurg was the Pirates' third-leading rusher last season with 367 yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns. Samaan had 248 yards on 37 carries with two more touchdowns.
Gregg was the Pirates' second-leading receiver a year ago with 23 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Hunt had 22 catches for 192 yards and four more touchdowns and Canyon McClurg finished the year with 16 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Gills led the Pirates with 127 tackles. He also had eight tackles-for-loss. Padfield was second on the team with 85 total tackles. He had 6.5 TFLs. Welby added 61 tackles and 2.5 TFLs for the Pirates and Gregg ended the season with 37 tackles in 10 games. Gregg and Cash each had two interceptions last season while Canyon McClurg and Hunt each had one.
Valencia had a stellar season kicking the ball for the Pirates. He had 19 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs and led the Pirates with 63 points, going 30 for 34 on point-after tries and 11 for 13 on field goal attempts with a long of 45.