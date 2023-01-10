The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title.
Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.
Five other Santa Maria wrestlers finished in the top six and medaled. Levani Cedeno earned fourth place at 150 pounds. Brianna Martinez (150 pounds), Surray McNutt (143) and Jessica Velasquez (126) all finished fifth. Katherine Gomez (116) finished sixth.
Hailee Taylor lost her first match at 139 pounds. Taylor made it to the medal rounds by winning her next three matches by fall. Taylor wrapped up a 4-1 day by pinning the same opponent she had lost to earlier. Taylor finished fifth.
Malia Ortiz finished 3-2 and wound up in sixth place at 113 pounds. All of Ortiz's wins came by fall.
Santa Ynez junior Kylie Franson went 1-2, with a second-round bye, at 133 pounds. Franson's win came by fall in the third period.
Boys soccer
Righetti 3, Santa Ynez 1
The Pirates (3-7-1, 0-1-0) couldn't capitalize on several good scoring opportunities, and the Warriors (3-3-4, 1-0) scored three times from the penalty spot as Righetti won the league opener for both teams at its Warrior Stadium last week.
Aiden Tapia tallied for the Pirates five minutes into the second half.
St. Joseph broke its league opener against Orcutt Academy open with five second-half goals to take a 6-0 win at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium and go to 2-7-0, 1-0. The Spartans are 1-6-0, 0-1.
In other league openers, Templeton beat Nipomo 5-0 to move to 6-2-0, 1-0 and Mission Prep (0-5-1, 0-0-1) and Morro Bay (1-3-1, 0-0-1) played to a 1-1 draw.
College wrestling
Michigan tops Cal Poly
Falls by No. 5 Dylan Ragusin at 133 pounds and No. 2 Mason Parris at 285 powered No. 4 Michigan to a 30-11 victory against No. 28 Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Friday night before 1,482 fans in Mott Athletics Center at Cal Poly.
The Wolverines moved to 4-0 in duals. The Mustangs dropped to 3-4.
Michigan won seven of the 10 bouts. One of the Cal Poly wins was a 6-1 upset win for unranked Brawley Lamer against No. 31 Joseph Walker at 174 pounds.
Brawley Lamer is one of three Lamer brothers who wrestled in the dual. Chance Lamer wrestles for Michigan, and he won by injury default over Dom Demas at 4:54 of the 149 bout. At 165, Michigan's Cameron Armine earned a 5-2 decision over Legend Lamer.
Chance Lamer rallied from 4-1 down to take a 5-4 lead before Demas suffered a head injury with six seconds left in the second period and entered into concussion protocol.
Besides Brawley Lamer, Bernie Truax and Lawrence Saenz notched the other two Cal Poly wins. Truax, ranked No. 8 at 197 pounds this week, scored a 16-1 technical fall against Brendin Yatooma at the 7:00 mark. Saenz defeated No. 20 Cole Mattin 4-1 at 141 pounds.
Michigan jumped to an early 9-0 lead before Saenz got the Mustangs on the board. Unranked Jack Medley upset No. 25 Antonio Lorenzo 3-2 at 125 pounds then Ragusin stopped Ethan Rotondo in 2:44 of the bout at 133 pounds.
The Wolverines got 8-2 wins from Will Lewan over Luka Wick at 157 pounds, and Matt Finesilver over Jarad Priest at 174.
Cal Poly will wrestle at Air Force Friday and Northern Colorado Sunday.