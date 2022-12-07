Santa Ynez beat Lompoc 2-1 in a non-league boys soccer match on Dec. 1 as Aiden Tapia knocked in a penalty shot in the first half then scored the winning goal on a free kick in the second at Lompoc (2-2-0).
Adrian Gonzalez scored on a free kick for the Lompoc goal. Afterward, Lompoc coach James Baca praised Gonzalez, Benny Nicholas, Kevin Montalban, Andrew Yang and Jimmy Villanueva for the performances they turned in against the Pirates.
At the Cats and Hounds Tournament over the weekend, Santa Ynez dropped four close games. Santa Maria edged the Pirates 5-4 on penalty kicks after the score was tied 1-1 going into the penalty kicks phase, East Bakersfield downed Santa Ynez 3-1, Lemoore edged the Pirates 3-2 and Clovis nipped Santa Ynez 1-0.
The tournament was held at Atascadero and Paso Robles.
Kevin Margarito scored the Pirates' goal against Santa Maria before the Saints won in the penalty kicks phase. East Bakersfield moved to a 2-0 lead against the Pirates before Braeden Melville tallied for Santa Ynez. The Blades scored a third goal later.
Aiden Tapia and then Rafael Beleski scored to give Santa Ynez a 2-0 lead against Lemoore, but the Pirates couldn't hold the lead. Santa Ynez, down a player because of a red card, gave up three unanswered goals.
Clovis East nipped Santa Ynez as the Pirates finished their tournament appearance.
Girls basketball
Lompoc tops Santa Ynez
After not getting out of the 30's in three losses this season, the Lompoc girls basketball team racked up 56 in its first game of its own Bryan Ayer Classic at Paisola Pavilion at Lompoc last Thursday.
Kylee Garcia tossed in a game-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the floor, Makayla Figuereo scored 12 points and the Braves beat Santa Ynez 56-30 to move to 1-3 on the season.
The Pirates dropped to 3-4.
Garcia pulled down 12 rebounds, also a game high, and notched a double-double. Besides her 12 points, Figuereo made five steals.
Tara Terrones pulled down seven rebounds for the Braves. She also had four assists and blocked two shots. Lompoc shot 41 percent from the floor overall and made 21 of its 44 two-point tries.
Kylie LaPointe led the Santa Ynez scoring with nine points. Helina Pecile added seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Grace Munoz scored five points for Santa Ynez.
Boys basketball
Morro Bay Tournament
Mission Prep 66, Santa Ynez 58
In their season opener, the Royals rallied from the 12-8 deficit they faced at the end of the first quarter and took a win against the Pirates (2-1) in a non-league game at Mission Prep.
Mission Prep led 51-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Jackson Ollenburger dropped in a game-high 23 points for Santa Ynez. He also snared eight rebounds. Teammate Caleb Cassidy, with 18 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double.
Santa Ynez will play Bakersfield Liberty at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Morro Bay Tournament in the season opener for the Patriots.
Bakersfield Liberty 78, Santa Ynez 75
The Pirates couldn't quite come all the way back from a 29-point deficit and fell to 2-2 as the Patriots (1-0) hung on to win their season opener.
Jackson Ollenburger led Santa Ynez with 23 points. Landon Lassahn put in 16, Caleb Cassidy scored 13 and Hale Durbiano had 12.
Despite the loss, "It was a great effort by the Pirates," said Santa Ynez coach Rob Caughell.
Lassahn scored 18 points, Ollenburger put in 13 and Cassidy had 12 as Santa Ynez (4-2) rolled to a 70-30 win against East Bakersfield in the third-place game.
Santa Ynez advanced to the third-place game with a 67-47 win against Cabrillo earlier in the tournament. Ollenburger scored a game-high 25 points and Lassahn had 23 in that one.
Dunn 42, Valley Christian Academy 41
In a game in which neither team led by six points, the Earwigs (1-1) edged the Lions (1-1) in a non-league game at Dunn Friday night.
Sam Risi snapped a 39-all tie when he buried a three-point shot that put Dunn up 42-39 with a minute left. The Earwigs fouled Lions season scoring leader Gavin Edick on a three-point shot with time winding down. Edick missed his first foul shot, made his last two and Dunn escaped with the win.
Theo Anderson led the Earwigs with a double-double, 16 points and 18 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Dunn freshman Gael Villalobos scored 12 points. In his first high school basketball game, Makani Nabarro led the Dunn defense and made five steals.
Edick led the Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Sean Swain scored 11 points and snared seven rebounds.