The Pirate Pass for the 2019 school year is now on sale.
The savings card that benefits the Santa Ynez High School football program provides holders with discounts around the Santa Ynez Valley.
There are 79 merchants participating in the event. Users can take advantage of discounts, special savings and promotions reserved only for Pirate Pass card holders.
The cost is $50.
The Pirate Pass can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com. The cards can also be purchased at Harrison Hardware, El Rancho Market, the State Farm office of Julia Tipolt, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Discover Buellton and Nielsen's Market.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.