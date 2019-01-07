After a nearly three-week hiatus, play will resume in the Channel League this week.
Santa Ynez High School winter sports teams have been playing in various tournaments or taking extended breaks away from the basketball court or soccer field, and even the wrestling mat, after Channel League play wrapped up for calendar year 2018 on Dec. 21 .
Boys basketball
The Pirates, led by first-year coach Ray Vazquez, entered the holiday break with an 8-9 overall record. They went 0-2 in their two Channel League games before the break, falling to Cabrillo 56-28 on Dec. 18 in the first-ever Channel League game for the Pirates. They then followed that up with a 52-37 loss to defending league champion San Marcos on Dec. 20.
San Marcos is leading the league standings at 2-0 in league play and the Royals are 7-6 overall. They finished 27-7 overall and 8-0 in league games as they won the CIF Southern Section Division 2A title.
After playing at Bishop Diego in a non-league game on Saturday, the Pirates resume league play Tuesday night against Dos Pueblos at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Dos Pueblos is 7-11 overall and 1-1 in league games, falling to Santa Barbara 83-57 and beating Lompoc 67-61 on Dec. 21.
The Pirates are then scheduled to take on Santa Barbara at home on Thursday with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The Pirates then take on the Lompoc Valley teams the following week, playing at Lompoc on Jan. 15 and hosting Cabrillo on Jan. 17.
San Marcos and Santa Barbara are tied atop the league standings as both are 2-0. Santa Barbara is 17-2 overall.
Cabrillo and Dos Pueblos are both 1-1 in league games and Santa Ynez and Lompoc are each 0-2.
Girls basketball
These Pirates are in a similar situation as the boys basketball team, ending the winter break with an 8-8 record at presstime and being led by a first-year coach in Jason Finley.
These Pirates, though, do have a Channel League win under their belts and will enter Tuesday's game with a 1-1 league record.
The Pirates started CL play with a 50-47 win over former Los Padres League power Cabrillo on Dec. 18. Sophomore Madison Hollbrook led the Pirates with 15 games against the Conquistadores and senior Lita Wright added 12.
The Pirates then suffered a tough Channel League loss against San Marcos, falling 40-35 on Dec. 20. Lita Wright was the lone Pirate to score in double figures in that game, leading the Pirates with 10 points. Malia Loos added nine points in that game.
Loos has been leading the Pirates in scoring at 11.7 points per game. Wright is second on the team at 10.7 points per game. No other Pirate averages more than 5.3 points a game.
Santa Ynez will continue Channel League play with a game Tuesday against Dos Pueblos on the road and at Santa Barbara on Thursday. The Pirates played in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions last week, starting tournament play with a 48-39 loss to Ventura.
Boys soccer
The Santa Ynez soccer team had a short break, ending Channel League play on Dec. 18 before playing non-league games against Pacifica and Thousand Oaks on Dec. 28.
At presstime, the Pirates were 3-10-1 overall and 1-1 in Channel League games. The Pirates played in a non-league game at Ventura Friday night and that score was not available at presstime.
Santa Ynez suffered a 3-1 defeat to San Marcos on Dec. 13 before beating Cabrillo 5-1 on Dec. 18.
On Tuesday, Santa Ynez is slated to play Dos Pueblos at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Pirates are then set to face Santa Barbara on Thursday in a game that is scheduled to be played at San Marcos High.
Santa Barbara and San Marcos are both leading the league standings at 2-0 in Channel League play. Santa Ynez and Dos Pueblos are both 1-1. Lompoc and Cabrillo are 0-2.
Girls soccer
These Pirates are also having a decent time adjusting to Channel League play, sitting at 4-7-2 overall and 1-0-1 in league games.
They are slated to host Dos Pueblos Tuesday night at 5 p.m. in a league game Tuesday before taking on Santa Barbara in another home game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pirates started league play with a 3-0 win over Cabrillo on Dec. 18 and then played to a scoreless draw at San Marcos.
Dos Pueblos leads the league at 2-0 in league games while Santa Ynez is second at 1-0-1. Santa Barbara is 1-1, San Marcos is 0-0-2, Lompoc is 0-1-1 and Cabrillo is 0-2.