A pilot suffered only a minor injury after his plane crashed in a field near the Lompoc Airport on Monday night.
The small single-prop plane crashed just east of the Lompoc Airport, which is located at 1700 North H St., around 9:15 p.m. The pilot, who was not named in an incident report from the Lompoc Police Department, was the only person on board the plane and escaped on his own with only a minor scratch to his hand.
“The pilot appears to have been on approach to land at the airport when the crash occurred,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Other than the plane, there was no other property damage. Northbound traffic on H Street was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.”
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were advised of the incident and will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.