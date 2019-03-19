William Koseluk, advertised as “Lompoc’s own” piano virtuoso, will take center stage at the Lompoc Music Association’s next concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.
Koseluk is scheduled to perform works by three major composers: “Sonata #31 in A- Flat Major” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Gaspard de la Nuit,” a French impressionistic virtuosic classic by Maurice Ravel; and “Sonata #3 in B Minor” by Frederic Chopin.
Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults and $6 for students. They will be available at the door.