A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. senior public safety specialist will speak about the public safety power shutoff plan during a free lecture scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Stewart “Stew” Roth will lead the presentation, which is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s fall lecture series. Roth works with first responders, CERT teams and community members to provide training, response and logistical support. PG&E and Southern California Edison have notified the state that it may be necessary to periodically turn off electricity to users when gusty winds and dry conditions combine with high fire risk.
Roth will discuss how the public can be prepared, have an emergency plan in place and where the public can find help if needed.
