Mary Conway, youth coalition director at People Helping People (PHP), reports that the "6th Annual Golf Tournament" on Sept. 21 was another great community event.
According to Conway, PHP successfully reached their fundraising goal to benefit the Valley Youth Coalition, a program of PHP designed to help youth grow up healthy and free from alcohol and other drug abuse.
“This is why 12 years ago PHP convened the Youth Coalition, a large group of community leaders whose mission has been to reduce and prevent youth substance abuse,” she said.
The two gold corporate sponsors were Marborg Industries and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Conway said that these organizations and their generous commitment to healthy youth, made certain the golf tournament would be a success.
The event held at the Alisal River Course included new-comers as well as teams that have been playing in the event for many years. Vreeland Ford and Rio Vista Chevrolet each sponsored a “Hole in One” car give-a-way and, although no one left with a new car, the anticipation made for a great time.
The Marriott’s famous taco stand and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company beer, were available for purchase on the course with the sales donated back to PHP.
Tournament contest winners were announced as follows: Frank Soos for putting; Ray Lopez for chipping; Mike Morgan for the longest drive; and Rick Joyner and Kyle Erickson for closest to the pin.
Top teams first place winner was Brian Libera and Team RaboBank; Bob Miller and Team New Era Pest Control took second place; and Steve Hartstein and Team Assassins placed third.
Dinner and raffles followed and ended a beautiful day at the River Course with friends and family, and a shared commitment to help support the well-being of Valley youth.
Founded in 1992, PHP is a non-profit charity serving the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos Valley and the Gaviota Coast. PHP’s mission is to “improve the lives of men, women, and children by addressing emergency and basic needs, furnishing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services, and acting as a catalyst for positive community change.