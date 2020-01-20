Pence swears in Gen. Raymond as Chief of Space Operations

Pence swears in Gen. Raymond as Chief of Space Operations

  • Updated
Pence Space Force
Steve Helber, Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Air Force General John Raymond as Chief of Space Operations, as his wife, Molly, center, holds a bible in the Ceremonial office at the Executive Office Building, Jan. 14, in Washington.

