A project to improve safety for pedestrians with flashing beacons, signs and striping along Highway 246 in Buellton started Monday, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Rectangular illuminated flashing beacons to alert motorists when they’re approaching a pedestrian crosswalk and new signs are being installed, and improvements will be made to crosswalk striping, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
Construction on Highway 246 will include the addition of a median island refuge for pedestrians and a dedicated left turn lane at La Lata Drive, Shivers said.
Motorists will encounter lane closures at each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but delays are not expected to exceed five minutes, he said.
Alternate pedestrian access will be constructed where needed.
The improvements will also be made at nine other locations in the Lompoc area, with construction at those sites to begin in August or early September, Shivers said, adding exact dates and times will be announced as the work approaches.
R Burke Co. and Lee Wilson Electric Co. of San Luis Obispo are the contractors for the $500,000 project, which is being funded through the Caltrans Highway Safety Program.