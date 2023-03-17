The pool chemical operating systems at the City of Santa Maria’s Paul Nelson Aquatic Center are set to undergo improvements during a two-month closure.
The pool at 600 South McClelland St. will be closed for programming starting on Monday, April 3. Lap swim sessions for individuals aged 16 and above will be temporarily provided at Allan Hancock College while the pool is shut down.
Lap swim reservations can be made online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Space is limited.
The pump room upgrades will receive modern equipment resulting in energy and cost efficiency methods to pool operations.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center will remain open during the pool’s closure.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.