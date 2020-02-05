Patrick Roberg | TE

Signed
Patrick Roberg
Position: TE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
Hometown: Newbury Park
School: Oaks Christian High School
Signed! Welcome to the Mustangs, @PatrickRoberg! #RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/Gf1BYhiREd— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
Roberg played defensive end, linebacker, tight end and quarterback as a senior under head coach Charles Collins at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village.
A senior class vice president, Roberg helped the Lions to a 5-6 overall record, second-place Marmonte League finish and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Roberg played football as a sophomore and junior at Westlake High School after attending Oaks Christian as a freshman.
In his junior season, Roberg completed 51 of 116 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards, scoring once.
Three times he has been named his team’s scholar-athlete. Robert was recruited by Cal Poly, Louisville, Northern Arizona, UCLA, Cal, Colorado and Boston College, choosing to be a Mustang “because I have some strong mentors in my life who have spoken so highly of it and I respect what they have to say. It is in my home state only two hours away, by the beach, it’s beautiful and will set me up for life. To top it off, coach Beau Baldwin getting the job played a big role in the decision.”