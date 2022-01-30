The Parks Edge Apartments project has entered the next phase of planning after public comments closed Jan. 17.
Located next to Maramonte Park, the complex would include eight buildings with 140 residential units, of which 12 would be designated for very-low income housing, on nearly 7.5 acres.
The complex also would feature a pool and clubhouse, as well as commercial space, including room for a drive-thru restaurant. The trail connecting the park to Santa Maria Way will remain once the project is complete.
“There is community demand for low-income housing,” said Cody Graybehl, associate planner for Santa Maria. “The city supports projects to increase the supply of affordable housing for low- to moderate-income persons.”
After a review by the city’s Planning Division, the project will appear before the Planning Commission for final approval.