Lompoc resident Pam Buchanan has been announced as the fourth nominee for the 2019 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.
Until her retirement, Buchanan was a nurse and an administrator, and as such developed a talent for listening to others with empathy, according to the peace prize committee. Since her retirement, she has become involved with various civic organizations and has lent that quality of compassionate caring wherever she goes, the committee reported.
The person who nominated Buchanan met her through the local branch of the American Association of University Women. Buchanan, as a program chair, has infused new life into AAUW’s programs over the past two years, according to that nominator.
One of the most dynamic programs was the Speech Trek, a speech contest designed to give local high school students a voice on matters of current interest, such as gender-based bias and violence in schools.
Another outstanding event, according to the organizing committee, was the celebration of the coming 100th anniversary of the passage of the Women’s Right to Vote amendment, a move “guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.”
Buchanan’s participation in community events has been numerous and varied, the committee reported.
She attended the initial meeting and was instrumental in the formation of the Lompoc Pride Alliance, an organization to promote the interests of LGBTQ+ community members.
She was also an enthusiastic participant in the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club’s March for our Lives rally in 2018.
Those who know her report that Buchanan can be counted on whenever anyone needs a helping hand, whether that is her presence at a fundraiser; a car ride, long or short distance; whatever is needed to make an event a success.
“Compassionate, generous, humble” were among the words used by the peace prize committee to describe Buchanan.
In the words of Lorraine Waldau, president of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, Buchanan is a “most involved volunteer.” It is the opinion of Buchanan’s nominator that she “deserves recognition for all she does."
Previously announced as nominees for the 2019 peace prize were community activist Yasmin Dawson, restaurant owner Jose Trejo, and immigration counselor Guadalupe Perez.
The annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.