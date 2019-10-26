Frighteningly fun
Creepy characters from movies roam Orcutt streets. A3
Bulldogs shut out Corsairs
Hancock goes to 2-0 in Pacific League play. B1
Frighteningly fun
Creepy characters from movies roam Orcutt streets. A3
Bulldogs shut out Corsairs
Hancock goes to 2-0 in Pacific League play. B1
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.