Winners caught fish weighing from 1.78 pounds for the heaviest crappie to 7.32 pounds for the heftiest carp in the Neal Taylor Nature Center Fishing Derby held Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, at Nacimiento Lake.
Anglers who took prizes came from Los Alamos, Lompoc, Arroyo Grande, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura
Awards for the heaviest catches were also awarded to youths, along with a number of specialty awards for young and old.
Winners’ names, ages and hometowns, their fish, their awards and the prize donors include:
Heaviest Trout
First — James Foschaar, 63, Los Alamos; 5.28 pounds, 23¼ inches; $599 prize donated by Harry DeWitt in memory of Neal Taylor
Second — Zack Eggleston, 22, Goleta; 4.56 pounds, 23 inches; $300, donated by Harry DeWitt
Heaviest Bass
First — Scott Parrish, 48, Lompoc; 6.82 pounds; $599, donated by Jim and Barbara Gutmann and Lowell and Shirley McLellan
Second — Richard Rowland, 54, Ventura; 3.74 pounds; $300, donated by Denni Anderson
Heaviest Crappie
First — Martin DeLeon, 80; Arroyo Grande; 1.78 pounds, 16 inches; $599, donated by Harry DeWitt in memory of Mike Buck
Second — Richard Rowland, 54, Ventura; 1.76 pounds, 15¼ inches; $300, donated by Harry DeWitt
Heaviest Catfish
First — Angel Maldondo, 53, Santa Barbara; 7.06 pounds, 24 inches; $599, donated by Greg Donovan
Second — Boomer Owen, 6, Solvang; 4.78 pounds, 22 inches; $300, donated by MarBorg Industries
Heaviest Carp
First — Becky Dasis, 47, Lompoc; 7.32 pounds, 27 inches; $100, donated by Dwight and Beverly Morey
Second — Jalen Siegel, 20, Goleta; 6.22 pounds, 25 inches; $50, donated by Dick and Lois Cofiell
Dutch Wilson Prize
Oldest angler to catch a fish — Jasso Diaz, 82, Santa Maria; trout, 2.78 pounds, 19½ inches; $50, donated by Harry DeWitt
Neal Taylor Young Angler Award
First catch by an angler 15 years or younger, prizes donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports
Saturday — Mercer Pringle, 11, Dana Point; crappie, 0.8 pounds, 12 inches; $50
Sunday — Olivia Wang, 11, Camarillo; bass, 1.26 pounds, 14.5 inches; $50
Heaviest Fish, Girl, 11 to 15
First — Ella Klosek, 12, Orcutt; bass, 3.4 pounds, 19.5 inches; $75, donated by Jeney McCoy
Second — Alyssa Valdez, 12, Lompoc; trout, 2.16 pounds, 18.5 inches; $25, donated by Jeney McCoy
Heaviest Fish, Boy, 11 to 15
First — Taylor Swing, 12, Buellton; trout, 2.78 pounds, 19¼ inches; $75, donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports
Second — Sebastian Jacob, 13, Santa Ynez; bass, 2.64 pounds, 17½ inches; $25, donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports
Heaviest Fish, 10 and Younger
Rod and reel plus $25 to top five, rod and reel to next five, donated by Dick and Lois Cofiell, George Krebs, Mike Lum and the Fred Hall Show
First — Boomer Owen, 6, Solvang; catfish, 4.78 pounds, 22 inches
Second — Bronwyn Waterfall, 6, Santa Barbara; trout, 3.46 pounds, 21 1/8 inches
Third — Jayden West, 7, Lompoc; bass, 3.24 pounds, 20 inches
Fourth — Herbie Gerfen, 6, Santa Maria; trout, 3.10 pounds, 20½ inches
Fifth — Anthony Soares III, 8, Nipomo; trout, 2.46 pounds, 19¼ inches
Sixth — Aiden Flores, 10, Santa Barbara; trout, 2.32 pounds, 18½ inches
Seventh — Dominic Gheno, 11, Los Olivos; trout, 2.30 pounds, 17 5/8 inches
Eighth — Freddy Martin, 6, Lompoc; trout, 2.24 pounds, 18 inches
Ninth — Brody Hamilton, 6, Paso Robles; trout, 2.16 pounds, 18¼ inches
10th — Dylan Thomas, 7, Lompoc; trout, 2.10 pounds, 17¾ inches
Visit the Nature Center Raffle
Winner — Joseph Snow, Arroyo Grande; $100, donated by Carpinteria Creative Arts group in memory of Mike Buck