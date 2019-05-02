{{featured_button_text}}
042719 Fishing Derby 02.jpg

Ernesto Ochoa casts his line Saturday at Cachuma Lake, hoping to catch a prize-winning fish in the Neal Taylor Nature Center Fishing Derby. A total of 8,000 pounds of trout were stocked in the lake this winter.

 Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor

Winners caught fish weighing from 1.78 pounds for the heaviest crappie to 7.32 pounds for the heftiest carp in the Neal Taylor Nature Center Fishing Derby held Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, at Nacimiento Lake.

Anglers who took prizes came from Los Alamos, Lompoc, Arroyo Grande, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura

Awards for the heaviest catches were also awarded to youths, along with a number of specialty awards for young and old.

Winners’ names, ages and hometowns, their fish, their awards and the prize donors include:

Heaviest Trout

First — James Foschaar, 63, Los Alamos; 5.28 pounds, 23¼ inches; $599 prize donated by Harry DeWitt in memory of Neal Taylor

Second — Zack Eggleston, 22, Goleta; 4.56 pounds, 23 inches; $300, donated by Harry DeWitt

Heaviest Bass

First — Scott Parrish, 48, Lompoc; 6.82 pounds; $599, donated by Jim and Barbara Gutmann and Lowell and Shirley McLellan

Second — Richard Rowland, 54, Ventura; 3.74 pounds; $300, donated by Denni Anderson

Heaviest Crappie

First — Martin DeLeon, 80; Arroyo Grande; 1.78 pounds, 16 inches; $599, donated by Harry DeWitt in memory of Mike Buck

Second — Richard Rowland, 54, Ventura; 1.76 pounds, 15¼ inches; $300, donated by Harry DeWitt

Heaviest Catfish

First — Angel Maldondo, 53, Santa Barbara; 7.06 pounds, 24 inches; $599, donated by Greg Donovan

Second — Boomer Owen, 6, Solvang; 4.78 pounds, 22 inches; $300, donated by MarBorg Industries

Heaviest Carp

First — Becky Dasis, 47, Lompoc; 7.32 pounds, 27 inches; $100, donated by Dwight and Beverly Morey

Second — Jalen Siegel, 20, Goleta; 6.22 pounds, 25 inches; $50, donated by Dick and Lois Cofiell

Dutch Wilson Prize

Oldest angler to catch a fish — Jasso Diaz, 82, Santa Maria; trout, 2.78 pounds, 19½ inches; $50, donated by Harry DeWitt

Neal Taylor Young Angler Award

First catch by an angler 15 years or younger, prizes donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports

Saturday — Mercer Pringle, 11, Dana Point; crappie, 0.8 pounds, 12 inches; $50

Sunday — Olivia Wang, 11, Camarillo; bass, 1.26 pounds, 14.5 inches; $50

Heaviest Fish, Girl, 11 to 15

First — Ella Klosek, 12, Orcutt; bass, 3.4 pounds, 19.5 inches; $75, donated by Jeney McCoy

Second — Alyssa Valdez, 12, Lompoc; trout, 2.16 pounds, 18.5 inches; $25, donated by Jeney McCoy

Heaviest Fish, Boy, 11 to 15

First — Taylor Swing, 12, Buellton; trout, 2.78 pounds, 19¼ inches; $75, donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports

Second — Sebastian Jacob, 13, Santa Ynez; bass, 2.64 pounds, 17½ inches; $25, donated by Brian Kittle of Kittle Motor Sports

Heaviest Fish, 10 and Younger

Rod and reel plus $25 to top five, rod and reel to next five, donated by Dick and Lois Cofiell, George Krebs, Mike Lum and the Fred Hall Show

First — Boomer Owen, 6, Solvang; catfish, 4.78 pounds, 22 inches

Second — Bronwyn Waterfall, 6, Santa Barbara; trout, 3.46 pounds, 21 1/8 inches

Third — Jayden West, 7, Lompoc; bass, 3.24 pounds, 20 inches

Fourth — Herbie Gerfen, 6, Santa Maria; trout, 3.10 pounds, 20½ inches

Fifth — Anthony Soares III, 8, Nipomo; trout, 2.46 pounds, 19¼ inches

Sixth — Aiden Flores, 10, Santa Barbara; trout, 2.32 pounds, 18½ inches

Seventh — Dominic Gheno, 11, Los Olivos; trout, 2.30 pounds, 17 5/8 inches

Eighth — Freddy Martin, 6, Lompoc; trout, 2.24 pounds, 18 inches

Ninth — Brody Hamilton, 6, Paso Robles; trout, 2.16 pounds, 18¼ inches

10th — Dylan Thomas, 7, Lompoc; trout, 2.10 pounds, 17¾ inches

Visit the Nature Center Raffle

Winner — Joseph Snow, Arroyo Grande; $100, donated by Carpinteria Creative Arts group in memory of Mike Buck

