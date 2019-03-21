Monna Dingman has a really nice smile. For one thing, when Monna smiles, you know she means it.
Dingman is the Santa Ynez Valley’s 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year, in part for including families in the Los Alamos Foundation youth programs she co-founded with partner Anne Little.
Among such programs is one providing creative outlets for youngsters in the Los Alamos community.
Dingman should be proud of her and Little’s work in the Valley, and she explains in the following manner:
“There’s always something we have to give, something you have that someone else needs: — time, treasure or talent. And it’s not like if you give, it leaves you. These things are limitless. It’s like lighting candles. From one candle, you can light 10 others, and from each of those, 10 more. None of the flame diminishes, so it’s a no-brainer to volunteer.”
We could not have explained the value of volunteerism any better, although that hasn’t kept us from trying over the years. There is just so much to be learned and gained from giving of your own time and energy to make your community a better, safer place to live.
Dingman’s journey to this point in life was all over the map, literally. She was raised in Whittier and Oxnard, traveled east for a life of adventure and to earn her bachelor’s degree in Florida and a master’s in New York, where she later established herself in the mental-health profession.
The thing about people who grow up in the West is, they generally have their fill of the East after a while, and that’s what happened to Dingman. It was that snow-shoveling thing that finally rang the let’s-get-back-to-sunny-California bell, and in her case the repatriation location was Santa Maria, her home for three years before moving to Los Alamos, where she volunteered in all sorts of community groups and projects.
Here’s the big deal about volunteering — once you take the leap, most people are hooked for life, in large part because volunteering makes you see and understand community needs and problems, and once you identify a problem, you want to find a solution.
That concept is what convinced Dingman and Little to launch the Los Alamos Foundation, which ultimately led to her being named Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Valley News. And the pleasure is all ours.
The Dingman/Little collaboration started small, a music program for 6-8-year-olds in and around Los Alamos, filling a void most members of the community never knew they had. The organization has definitely branched out in since its start in 2008.
We bring all this up not so much to honor Dingman and her accomplishments — which will be done during a banquet at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott on Saturday, March 30 — but to encourage all of our readers to take a cue from such volunteerism to do something that will make our lives fuller.
Because that’s what becoming a volunteer achieves when a person steps up to meet specific challenges. In most cases, volunteers aren’t thinking about or seeking any reward other than the satisfaction of knowing they’ve done something truly special.
And here’s how you can start this ball rolling: Take a look around you, maybe spot a particular deficiency in your own neighborhood. It could be something that has needed fixing, but nobody ever gets around to it. Fix it yourself — and you’ll quickly understand the reward for volunteering.