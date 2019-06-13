One of the truly great things about living and working in Solvang is that you can usually skip the driving commute to the office or shop, and just walk to work.
Aside from the occasional rainy winter day, about the only other downside involved in walking to work is during the summer months, when a gloomy marine layer can soak your clothes, and your eyeglasses need little windshield wipers.
Otherwise, Solvang is a walker’s paradise, something new City Manager David Gassaway is getting used to. Gassaway’s short trek to work also gives him an opportunity to meet and greet.
Gassaway is the vigorous 36-year-old replacing City Manager Brad Vidro, who retired last December after 13 years with the city.
Gassaway’s relative youth does not mean inexperience. After earning his bachelor’s at UC San Diego, he did some time for a Southern California private-sector company, wasn’t having all that much fun, earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of San Francisco while interning for the city of Rancho Cordova, and quickly worked his way up to assistant to the city manager.
Gassaway and wife Janet have twin 2-year-old boys, which generally means tiny twin tornadoes, and they feel right at home in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The morning walk to City Hall is stimulating physically, mentally and emotionally — and Gassaway likely will need all the inner strength and stamina he can build up to deal with a fluid situation in city government.
A City Council of mostly newcomers has shown an interest in shaking things up at City Hall, a movement that is already underway. Long-time Solvang City Attorney Dave Fleishman announced recently that he is moving on. So, after years of stability in the manager and attorney’s offices, a new wave is washing over Solvang.
Gassaway has strong ideas about expanding Solvang’s natural appeal as a tourist destination, in large part because the new administrator understands and appreciates the overall value of the transient occupancy tax (TOT) for a municipality this size. Most folks recognize the TOT by its more common label, the hotel bed tax.
The TOT is vitally important for city finances because, as Gassaway points out, it’s the only city revenue source that is “purely local.” In other words, among taxes collected within the city, the bed tax revenues don’t have to be shared with Santa Barbara County or California governments.
Gassaway has plans in the works. He wants to juice up the so-called “soft hours” in commerce, pulling folks into the downtown area before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. A good idea, especially the after-6 strategy, because as most local residents know, the sidewalks virtually are rolled up when the curtain of night falls.
Gassaway’s previous duties focused on planning, building and code enforcement, solid training that will be tested as Solvang grows into the future. Balancing the need for controlled growth while maintaining Solvang’s village atmosphere and reputation will be crucial.
Also vitally important is Gassaway’s ability to handle the political component that confronts just about every city administrator. Effective municipal management has its textbook guidelines, and when combined with several years of good training, is workable. However, when you add the political wants and needs of elected officials, the job can be as hard as a city sidewalk.
That political component is a fact of life for every administrator who answers to elected officials. The serenity David Gassaway experiences on his walks to and from City Hall should help.