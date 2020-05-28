Our View: Taking it to the streets

Back up our way, it doesn’t take a giant leap of the imagination to see how closing down some streets in Solvang’s core could also be a miracle cure for what is ailing the business community as the coronavirus has scared off many potential customers.

Solvang’s policy makers are smack-dab in the midst of reinventing the town’s main business district, and suggestions to close downtown streets have not met with universal approval.

But this could be the perfect time for a little experimentation. In the words spoken recently by a well-known U.S. president, “What have we got to lose?” Or something to that effect.

Reopening the economy, here and across the nation, is proving to be a challenge, especially given that COVID-19 isn’t necessarily taking a summer vacation. It is abundantly clear that business and government leaders will need to be creative, because we strongly suspect that even with the go-ahead from government leaders, many potential customers may be reluctant to resume their normal shopping and dining habits. It will likely take some time to adjust to the new paradigm.

So, why not experiment a little? Maybe a blocked off street at prime shopping and entertaining time would encourage folks to leave their homes and have some fun.