Our View: Taking a stroll on Copenhagen

Among the keys to surviving a pandemic is distance, as in keeping a safe distance from the next potential COVID-19 carrier.
That’s a thought Solvang residents need to keep in mind for the next few weeks after city officials decided to close off sections of Copenhagen Drive in the downtown business zone.
The closures began last Friday and, assuming all goes as planned, will stay in place through at least July 4. The plan is to allow businesses along Copenhagen to expand out into public right of way so their customers can practice safe distancing, which has been recommended by health experts.
Here’s the thing about street closures in Solvang — a lot of local residents don’t like them, complain about them when they occur, and will likely raise a few objections about the Copenhagen shutdown to get city officials to change the plan.
We can predict this with some authority, because this newspaper has generally been the recipient of abundant letters to the editor when downtown streets have been closed in recent years, most notably for big bicycle tour races to pass through. Those closures caused a good deal of grumbling, which is probably not the strongest description we could use.
There is a caveat — Copenhagen’s closing, except for major cross streets, should have far less of an impact on local travel that the bike race closures. Copenhagen Drive is not exactly a major street for through traffic. It is, however, a big-time venue for local merchants selling stuff and providing dining and sipping experiences.
The street will also be gussied up a bit for the duration of the closures. There will be string lights and park-like areas, which city officials are referring to as parklets. It also means shoppers can get their fill of commerce, while using the street space as an extra-wide promenade. There will be lots of places to park your bicycle to complete the remainder of your visit as a pedestrian.
Even knowing there will be skeptics and critics of the street-closing scheme, we are fairly confident it will be a success, in large part because the coronavirus pandemic has shown everyone just how nice it can be in a virtually car-free atmosphere — and our real atmosphere seems to enjoy the respite as well.
Another important factor is that Solvang has for many years portrayed itself as the Danish capital of America, a strategy that has promoted the town to international status as a place to see when visiting the United States. And for those of us who live or have lived in Solvang, the community richly deserves that reputation.
Opening up streets to pedestrians at the expense of vehicular traffic is something travelers will find in many European and Scandinavian cities.
This closing sequence is, essentially, an experiment, to see how locals and visitors react. Copenhagen will be closed to vehicles from Alisal Road to Second Street. Cross-streets within that stretch will stay open to traffic for local access only. Solvang’s horse-drawn trolley tours will stay out of the pedestrian promenade.
The experiment does not ignore commonsense pandemic concerns. Solvang’s Brand Ambassadors will be in the closed-off areas to clean surfaces, manage pedestrian traffic and help visitors follow coronavirus guidelines. Ambassadors, true to their name, will also be available to answer questions about local businesses.
No one really knows how an experiment is going to turn out, but assuming decent weather, we believe locals and visitors will be happy about the Copenhagen strategy.
