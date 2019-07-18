The Solvang City Council’s decision to end all funding for the city’s two tourism agencies may be a little like a surgeon deciding to amputate the patient’s legs because the feet have a couple of blisters.
But that was the 5-0 vote at last week’s council meeting, although the decision was made behind closed doors, and when council members announced to the audience in the meeting room the severing of relations with the Chamber of Commerce and Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, it was as though someone set off an improvised explosive device.
After audible gasps from meeting attendees, and an odd explanation from the mayor and come council members, Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tracy Farhad and Chamber Executive Director Tracey Beard left the meeting looking like they’d gone a few rounds with Mike Tyson.
This bombshell came just two weeks after the council voted 3-2 at the annual budget review session to make deep cuts to the budgets of both nonprofit agencies. The two dissenting votes — Chris Djernaes and Danial Johnson — were cast because those two apparently favored deeper cuts.
That happened last Monday night, and it stirred up some heated responses.
Former council member Ed Skytt, never at a loss for very direct phraseology, said this: “I am absolutely appalled by the way you people have acted today in regard to the SCVB and the Chamber. You are a bunch of chicken-**** SOBs. You have virtually no idea of what the tourism council does in the city or the amount of income that is generated by the tourist industry.”
Despite the colorful and politically incorrect rhetoric, Skytt has touched upon a valid point. The Chamber and Visitors Bureau have been firing up the local tourism industry for years, and the payoff is something every local business owner knows well — the city’s hotel room and sales taxes account for nearly two-thirds of Solvang’s almost $9.5-million General Fund revenues. Both forms of tourism-related taxes have been trending up in recent years. The transient occupancy tax — more commonly know as the bed tax — has averaged more than a 5-percent increase over the past five years.
It seems evident that, by fiscal measures, efforts to promote Solvang as a tourist destination have been a resounding success, and sometimes a pain in the neck for local residents who have to fight their way through traffic on weekends when major events take place.
There is another factor to consider — maybe the tourism-related spending will continue to rise, even without the $750,000 or so received collectively by the Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Solvang is internationally known, and past efforts to promote tourism may pay dividends for years.
But it is a gamble, to say the least. And members of this council aren’t really saying much about what their backup plan will be, or if there is a backup plan. That part makes local business owners very nervous.
A deal may still be worked out. The city budget for the coming fiscal year has a surplus of about $575,000, money that in theory could be used for tourism-related promotions. But if this council has a plan along those lines, members might consider letting local taxpayers and business owners in on the strategy.
The closed-door meeting at which tourism funding was eliminated makes a lot of people uncomfortable, as it should. We have long been proponents of full disclosure and transparency when it comes to elected leaders deciding how taxpayer dollars are to be spent — or not spent, in this case.
Stay tuned.