Maybe you haven’t noticed, but a big election is less than a month away.
Of course, about the only way you wouldn’t know that is to not have watched TV in recent weeks. If the tube is on at your house, avoiding mud-tossing political ads would be impossible.
Folks sometimes ask us why politics has to be so nasty, and we must say we don’t have a reasonable answer. The stock response is — it’s a reflection of America, its opinions, its divisions, and the inclination of its citizens to take just about everything to extremes.
Such rancor turns many Americans off, compels them to find things other than voting to do on election day. Our guess, however, is that the level of political hostility on public display on the national stage in recent days has, if anything, increased a lot of people’s desire to vote.
We hope so. If it takes insults and character assassination to get people to the polls on Nov. 6, so be it. This mid-term congressional election is huge, and the magnitude of the vote at the top trickles down to the local level.
The ballot here in the Valley is packed with issues and candidates for local offices, and the candidate forums held so far have been revealing.
For example, seven people are vying for four City Council seats in Buellton, and the good thing for voters is that all the hopefuls generally agree on the key issues — Avenue of the Flags’ future, traffic and large-vehicle parking. Those issues speak directly to the town’s growth.
Buellton is in a unique position, having once been little more than a rest stop for travelers up and down the coast, but that has morphed into the beginning of its existence as a destination point. Traffic and downtown development are the focal points of that growth.
The situation in neighboring Solvang is similar, but different in many ways. All Valley communities are struggling with growing pains, which for Solvang is both a blessing and a curse.
There are nine active candidates for mayor and City Council, and they tend to agree on the major issues, but not about how those matters should be handled.
The two big-ticket issues at a recent candidates forum were Solvang’s attitude about new businesses, and possible annexation plans. And, in fact, those are issues that should encourage residents to get out and vote on Nov. 6, or by mail-in ballot.
Four challengers are in line against incumbent Joan Jamieson and the seat held by Neil Zimmerman, who opted not to seek re-election. Ed Skytt is back on the scene, facing incumbent Karen Waite. Mayor Jim Richardson finally has an opponent in the mayor’s race in council member Ryan Toussaint.
Solvang is different than it’s neighbor, Buellton, because it has been a tourist destination for years — a fact that many Solvang residents don’t really embrace, especially when big events essentially shut down the town for a day or so.
But that ship sailed a long time ago, and like it or not, people from around the world — especially Scandinavian countries — like to stroll the streets of America’s Little Denmark.
To that end, making Solvang as business-friendly as possible seems an inevitability. But that’s something voters will decide, based on the candidates they back.
Whatever your agenda or purpose, it is critically important that you vote, now more than ever. Democracy simply can’t function properly when eligible voters don’t get out and vote. That is the plain truth, as is your vote making it all happen.