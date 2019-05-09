Solvang is in the midst of discussions about how to upgrade bike paths in the area, which is among the reasons more than 100 riders came out a few days ago for the Two-Wheel Town Hall Ride.
To avoid confusion, this event used to be called the Mayor’s Bike Ride, but has been renamed to coincide with the town’s efforts to improve safety for cyclists.
The event turnout was significant because it was four times bigger than last year’s ride, thanks in no small part to Dunn School eighth-grader Aria Riley, who whipped up interest at her school. The ride featured 81 students, teachers and the principal.
It was an important message for young bicyclists, but perhaps an even more important one for adult riders, many of whose interests in two-wheeling has been spurred by the various biking events over the years in and around the Santa Ynez Valley, which is a terrific place to ride.
The Two-Wheel Town Hall Ride came at a wildly appropriate time — May is National Bicycle Safety Month — and the recent event attracted some local luminaries.
Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint was astraddle a two-wheeler, as was Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra. Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman Kenneth Kahn was on hand, along with 3rd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
This group spearheaded the peloton from City Hall to Alisal Road, down to Fjord Drive, then west to Rancho Santa Ynez Estates. The route was significant because it helped illustrate how beautiful — and dangerous — a bike ride can be.
According to data supplied by the California Highway Patrol’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, during the past five years, 772 bicyclists have been killed, and nearly 60,000 injured in crashes. Riding on the wrong side of the roadway and right-of-way violations are the main culprits of bike-involved collisions.
Solvang officials have been going back and forth on bike-lane improvements, and the annual ride is designed to heighten public awareness about bike safety.
Awareness is the key here, both on the part of the cyclists and motorists who are asked to share the road with those on two wheels. It only takes a split second of distraction, on either party’s part, to cause a tragedy that takes a life and destroys a family’s plans for the future.
Aria Riley’s motivation to get her fellow students motivated is that safety angle, and the health benefits that can be had by a regular cycling regimen. This is a big step for an eighth-grader, and for her efforts, Aria will receive the prestigious eighth annual Velo Wings Award this weekend.
Actually, when it comes to cycling safety, we can all be heroes — and you don’t even need a bicycle. The concept of sharing the road is foreign to too many motorists, who somehow believe all streets and highways are for them, exclusively. The law says otherwise.
Drivers can start by giving cyclists a wide berth, and slowing down when passing one or more riders. The few seconds it takes to provide such a courtesy will not make much difference in you getting where you’re going, and it could very well save a rider’s life — and prevent you from destroying yours.
Sharing used to be a familiar trait for Americans, and it certainly needs to be once again when it comes to the interaction between motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. We can, and should be a kinder, gentler, safer place for every traveler in the little slice of paradise that is the Santa Ynez Valley.