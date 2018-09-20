For folks who’ve been around for a few years — well, maybe more than just a few years — talking about November election details in September seems somehow strange.
The vote coming up on Nov. 6 isn’t a presidential contest, but it’s a very important event, and mail-in ballots go out to voters Oct. 8, which explains why all sorts of political forums are taking place now across the Central Coast.
Politics is really like a giant pyramid, and sitting at the very top is the presidency and seats in Congress. As you move down toward the base of the pyramid you have offices at the state, county and local levels.
Just because local offices are at the bottom of the pyramid does not make them any less important. In fact, in so many ways, the bottom of the political ladder is the foundation for the entire structure. We may think globally, but we all pretty much act locally.
All of which places even more emphasis on the four political forums being scheduled around the Valley to discuss candidates and issues. The events are being hosted by the local Women’s Environmental Watch, now more commonly known here as WE Watch.
WE Watch came into being more than a quarter-century ago, and the group is dedicated to protecting the local environment, and in this instance educating local citizens about important issues affecting all of us.
This newspaper is among sponsors of the first forum in the series, which will be a combined event for the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District’s ID-1 and the Santa Ynez CSD candidates, from 7-9:30 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.
We expect a good turnout because most everyone in the Valley understands the importance of good water management. Candidates for board seats will also be on hand.
Next up will feature candidates for the Buellton City Council, also co-sponsored by the Valley News, from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the Oak Valley Elementary School multipurpose room, 595 Second St. in Buellton.
Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and explain their reasons for running, then answer questions submitted in advance by WE Watch.
Next up features candidates in the Solvang City Council race, on Thursday, Oct. 4, in the Bethania Lutheran Church parish hall, 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang, starting with a meet-and-greet session from 6-7 p.m., followed by the forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Candidates will answer only presubmitted questions.
The Solvang election features a contest for the mayor’s job, which has been held for a while by Jim Richardson, whose challenger is current council member Ryan Toussaint.
The last forum in the series focuses on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board candidates, and is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the Little Theater on the high school campus at Highway 246 and North Refugio Road.
Let’s be up front about this. If you can’t find compelling reasons to attend some or all of these forums, you just aren’t interested in choosing elected leaders or deciding issues that affect everyone in the Valley.
We certainly don’t want to come off as trying to shame people into attending, but the fact is that there is no such thing as an unimportant election, because in every citizen’s vote is a commitment to the community we all love so much. Participation also sends a powerful message to candidates about the policy direction voters want our communities to take.