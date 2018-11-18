Experts say one of the three worst jobs in Washington, D.C., is working the police unit that pulls bodies from the Potomac River. We will assume the two worst jobs involve the White House and the minority-party leadership in the House and Senate.
That same sort of work is being done at both ends of California, as fire crews battle massive wildfires, which have killed dozens of people, with hundreds unaccounted for — which means fire officials searching the ashes for bodies. We can’t imagine such a vocation, but it needs to be done.
If climate experts have any credence at all, it’s going to get worse, perhaps much worse.
Today, as wildfires continue to rage, and homes and people are destroyed, there are clear indications this may be just the beginning of what one climate scientist is referring to as an “astonishing, multi-year fire siege.”
To get a clear picture, we looked up the word “siege,” and found this: “… a military operation in which enemy forces surround a town or building, cutting off essential supplies, with the aim of compelling the surrender of those inside. …”
These huge fires very much fit that description. Fire fighters are finding vehicles trapped by walls of flame, with human remains inside the burned-out shells. Potomac River floaters are bad enough, but victims trapped in an inferno is our worst nightmare.
The aforementioned climate expert also points out that three of California’s five biggest and most-destructive wildfires have occurred in the past three years. It’s gotten to the point that in many regions of the state, folks just expect to wake up to the smell of smoke when they open the door to go out to get the morning newspaper. Mars-like colors blot the sky filled with wildfire smoke. Family meetings to discuss escape strategies have become the norm in many households.
If you don’t have a plan, get one now. Experts say the worst of our wildfire nightmares are still to come for many areas of California.
Winter rains used to end the fire season, but that paradigm has been wiped out. Climate change experts predict the winter rainy season will be pushed further back each year, meaning the landscape stays prime fire fuel toward the end of every year.
One barometer of risk is common knowledge for insurance companies, which are already increasing homeowners’ insurance rates in fire-prone areas. They know what’s coming, and are trying to prepare for it.
A recent Rand study estimated that, as the climate changes, the number of acres burned in the Sierra foothills alone will double over the next three decades. If the planet stays on this warming course, the burned acreage will quadruple by 2100. A study two years ago by the National Academy of Sciences points out that the number of acres burned in western states has doubled since the mid-1980s, blaming climate change.
Climate isn’t the only kindling. We continue to build in high-risk fire zones, and we see burned-out homeowners rebuilding in the same spot, apparently relying on the lightning-won’t-strike-twice theory, which is patently untrue.
We’ve been writing about wildfires a lot lately, because at this moment they pose the greatest threat to our way of life. We urge folks to have escape plans, travel kits ready to go, and not to wait until the wall of flames is roaring in your face. And, not to do the dumb things that can start such a fire.
It may be repetitive, but it’s critically important.