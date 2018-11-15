If you search on the internet for a map of California wildfires, what you will find is a big, lovely state that looks as though it has a hideous skin disease. The icons for active wildfires are everywhere.
Two major fires erupted just down the coast from us, one near Thousand Oaks whose residents had just begun grieving friends and loved ones killed in America’s latest mass shooting.
Up in Northern California, what grew into California’s most destructive wildfire — ever — has killed more than two dozen people, virtually wiped out an entire town and destroyed thousands of homes.
In the midst of all this devastation someone who, apparently, doesn’t truly grasp the seriousness of the drought-to-wildfire connection decided late last week was a good time to burn some trash. Fire crews responded to a fire near the 6600 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, and found a pile of stuff on fire, quickly putting it out.
Come on, folks. With wildfires raging in just about every corner of California, what does it take to make people realize that starting a fire outdoors, just about anywhere, increases the wildfire risk potential almost exponentially.
Normally at this time of year we’d all be breathing a sigh of relief that the wildfire season is winding down. Those days are gone. Climate change, persistent drought and dangerously careless and negligent human activities mean the wildfire “season” actually never goes away.
Here’s a clue — you know the wildfire danger factor is relatively low if it’s raining too hard to venture outside. Otherwise, the threat of a raging inferno is almost always there.
What makes the fire near Buellton especially vexing is that when fire crews arrived on the scene, there was nobody around. An unattended fire was burning, sending ash and spark off to who knows where.
The irony is that it was just that kind of negligence that sparked one of this state’s mega-wildfires. The Zaca Fire started on Independence Day 2007 on a ranch near Buellton, and burned out of control until October, scorching nearly a quarter-million acres. The Zaca Fire happened because workers were using a metal grinder that sent sparks off into dry grass. While that sounds harmless, the end result says something different.
President Trump manages to turn everything into a political statement, and he did so last week concerning the current wildfires in California, blaming them on “poor forest management.” He threatened to withhold federal funds.
Just for the record, nearly 60 percent of California forest land is under federal control, and of the 40 percent that’s not, two-thirds of that is private land. So, much of the “poor management” to which the president refers is performed by funding-starved federal agencies controlled by the White House and Congress.
Pointing fingers and casting blame is a political game. The real-life wars are being fought on the front lines, with thousands of fire fighters working around the clock trying to save lives and property.
This is a situation unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, if it ever changes. We may be entering mega-drought territory, and there’s not a lot government agencies can do about that — except be prepared for the worst-case scenario.
However, there is something all of us can do about this wildfire situation — be smart enough not to do things that can trigger one of those monsters, such as not torching a pile of leaves when big wildfires are killing dozens of people around the state.
It’s not rocket science. It’s common sense.