Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order in April 2017 declaring an end to the state’s drought emergency. As college football analyst Lee Corso might say — not so fast, my friend.
Brown’s order covered most of California’s counties, including Santa Barbara County. But the rest of the story is that the drought is far from over locally. In fact, county water managers are nearing full panic mode, or almost.
One county official warned recently that despite the governor’s assertion that happy, wet days are here again, they’re not. Officials can follow that lead with some confidence, because the numbers don’t lie.
Here in the Santa Ynez Valley, the numbers water users need to keep in mind are that Buellton had received 8.12 inches of rain in the water year that ended a few weeks ago. That’s less than half the normal rainfall — if there is such a thing as “normal” in California.
Even Cachuma Lake, which is the catch basin for storm water runoff, got just 10 inches of rainfall, and that’s half what is expected.
Lompoc did a little better with 8.6 inches, but that’s still less than 60 percent of average annual rainfall. In Santa Ynez, the rain total was 52 percent of normal.
OK, so we’re talking about norms in a situation in which norms really don’t mean a lot. For a better picture of what’s going on, take a drive past Cachuma Lake on Highway 154. The lake has dropped to about 31 percent of its 193,305 acre-foot capacity.
If you were around in the late 1980s, you know what a disappearing Cachuma water supply can mean. In that drought episode, Cachuma Lake — a main supplier of water for Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez River — was literally a few weeks from being bone dry.
Scary stuff, and water managers are well aware of the threat, despite the governor’s optimism about water supply. In fact, water managers are on high alert because the current water level at Cachuma is less than it was when the county Board of Supervisors first declared a state of emergency four years ago.
Another hint that all is not well with water supplies is that the city of Santa Barbara’s desalination plant continues to crank away, able to produce about 30 percent of the city’s demand, if necessary.
Barring extraordinary storm events this winter, the plant’s output likely will be necessary. We remember the water panic on the South Coast in the early 1990s, a scare that compelled Santa Barbara voters to approve the desal plant, at a cost of millions.
Then came the aptly-named March miracle rains in 1991. Reservoirs — including Cachuma — filled up, a crisis was averted and everyone seemed pleased.
But remember, this is California, where disasters, natural and otherwise, tend to dovetail. If it’s not drought, it’s wildfires, earthquakes or the Lakers not making the playoffs.
One of those disasters-in-waiting is the continuing drought situation in Santa Barbara County, something of which water managers are acutely aware. That’s why experts are warning water customers about the drought situation, and encouraging everyone to use their water wisely.
Gov. Brown’s lifting the drought emergency designation didn’t help. According to State Water Resources Control Board data, overall water use is back to pre-drought levels.
We can be smarter than that, especially those of us who’ve been in this region for any length of time. We need to remember Murphy’s law, which is this — if something can go wrong, it probably will. That’s sort of negative, but it is what it is.