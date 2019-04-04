Each week, readers of the Valley News will likely encounter a headline that reads as follows: “Lights and sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley.” It’s our way of informing residents about crime in their community.
Except, the crime is generally not of the “True Detective” caliber. For example:
Monday, March 18, deputies responded to a vandalism call on Santa Rosa Road. Turns out it was a dispute between partners in an apparently unsuccessful business venture, with a petty-spat outcome.
The following day a driver was stopped for a traffic violation, and was found to have a suspended driver’s license. That same evening there was a domestic dispute in Santa Ynez.
Later that week, deputies spotted a vehicle running a red light in Solvang, pulled the car over and issued a citation, noting the vehicle’s tires were dangerously devoid of tread.
Not exactly the Son of Sam or the Boston Strangler. But our little weekly feature does keep readers up to date on how safe it is to live in our Valley.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which serves as the Valley communities’ police force, offered further evidence last week when it released crime statistics from last year, the bottom line of which is we do, indeed, live in a safe place, and it’s getting safer.
Crime throughout the unincorporated areas of the county is down almost 11 percent, which is terrific, but the Valley’s communities are doing mostly better crime-wise.
Here are Buellton’s stats for 2018 — violent crime down 100 percent, year over year; property crime down 41 percent; overall crime down 44 percent.
Here are Solvang’s 2018 stats — violent crime up just a bit, year over year, but with relatively few incidents; property crime down 48 percent; overall crime down 41 percent.
The Valley’s numbers are reflected more or less countywide, an encouraging sign that modern police methodology is working, as are more citizens, keeping the jobless rate low and people occupied.
That’s all great news, but the fact is we can do better. Deputies can only be one place at a time, and no matter how advanced their methods and procedures, they cannot police where they are not present.
And that is where we come in, the citizens. We can all be the eyes and ears in our neighborhoods, providing valuable input for law enforcement agencies that are spread relatively thin.
All we have to do is keep our eyes and ears open, and if we see or hear something that may be or result in a crime, pick up the phone and dial 9-1-1. And make the call as soon as you suspect something may be headed down the wrong path.
But don’t put yourself in the middle of a squabble that could devolve into a violent situation. Deputies are trained to handle those situations, and as you’ve likely noticed, they have the equipment and physical strength equal to the task of keeping law and order.
Do your part to keep this Valley a peaceful place.
***
If you crave some visual peace, take a short drive out into the country and experience another California wildflower super bloom.
Locally, the best viewing is in the Figueroa Mountain Recreation Area near Los Olivos, which features about a half-dozen varieties of wildflowers, including chocolate lilies, California poppies and purple shooting stars.
The super bloom is expected to be around until the serious drying sets in later this month.
Take the drive, park your vehicle, then take a walk among the flowers. It is definitely worth the time and effort.