The big question for Marc Bierdzinski beginning July 1 will be — is hitting a 2-iron with any hope of coming close to the green more difficult than getting elected officials to pay attention to detail?
As the non-pro golfer, retiring Buellton city manager knows, the answer is — no way.
Bierdzinski has become part of a shifting municipal landscape in the Santa Ynez Valley, with wholesale changes taking place in neighboring Solvang, and Buellton shaking things up while moving on to the next phase of its development as a city.
Bierdzinski was on the job in Buellton's administration for nearly a decade and a half, completing six years as the top non-elected guy. Now, it’s going to be all about club selection and taking it easy.
His replacement will be Scott Wolfe, who has three decades of experience with local governments and is currently Westlake Village’s planning director and deputy city manager. He starts the new job July 1.
Wolfe will inherit a well-run operation, thanks in part to Bierdzinski’s stewardship, and to the balanced approach to governing the City Council has achieved over the years.
Scott’s counterpart down the road a bit is City Manager David Gassaway, another new face in Solvang government, and the City Council’s replacement for Brad Vidro, who spent 13 years leading that administrative team — and trying to herd council members into making the right decisions.
That will be Gassaway’s ambition at the helm, having inherited a City Council of mostly newcomers to governing, and a group generally leaning toward shaking things up.
This follows the resignation of the long-time Solvang city attorney, who has made it clear he wants things done differently in city government.
That all follows what has become a global trend in politics, outsiders winning voter approval to make wholesale changes in how things are done, which is certainly shaking up the world of elected officialdom.
And that’s not necessarily a bad thing in the overall scheme of things. Change is more or less a given, and that is especially true in politics, because a static situation, in which nothing changes sometimes for many years, is comparable to leaving a loaf of bread untouched for weeks. A clue — it’s gonna be stale.
But change in government also requires active participation from the governed — that’s you and us. We all need to participate in the processes that bring about change. Otherwise, the changes made by politicians, who don’t always have the best of intentions, can get out of hand and unpleasant.
Participation is a word that explains itself, and in this context it means staying in tune with what’s happening at City Council meetings, and letting your elected representatives know exactly what you believe should be done.
In a perfect world, every taxpayer/citizen would be an active participant, but in the case of towns the size of Buellton and Solvang, that would mean holding City Council meetings at Santa Ynez Valley High School stadium in Solvang’s case, and perhaps the Avenue of Flag’s center grassy area in Buellton. You’d need a lot of chairs, too.
One hundred-percent participation is not a reasonable expectation, but you get the point. Our elected leaders do not perform well in a vacuum. Self-interest tends to take over policy-making decisions.
But that won’t happen if City Council meeting rooms are full for weekly meetings. There is just something about the presence of voters that helps keep council members on track.