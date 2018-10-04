Long-time local residents, at least a good number of them, remember when the YMCA finally came to the Santa Ynez Valley. It was the late 1980s when the Y started a couple of programs based out of Valley Presbyterian Church.
A lot has changed over the years. There’s more hustle and bustle in the Valley these days, more people, more cars and trucks, more of just about everything. The Y has changed with the times, at first bouncing from one storefront to another, and growing with every move.
A decade after its first appearance locally, the YMCA embarked on a capital campaign, the goal of which was to raise $5 million, and when the goal was reached, the modern incarnation of the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA was born. Seven years ago, another fund-raising campaign provided $3.7 million for a master-plan undertaking.
The goal of this lineage of expansion was to make available a greater range of programs and services for local residents, especially the younger ones. The next step in that expansion is now under way, and will be for the next couple of months.
Work at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA campus on Refugio Road will feature construction of a 600-square-foot cycling studio, thus freeing up the old cycle room to be used as a larger fitness center.
Exercisers need not worry, the Y will remain open during this renovation period, but members have been advised to be aware of certain closures at the facility to allow construction to take place. In other words, when you go to work out, there may be a few detours. So, what’s a few extra steps? You’re there to exercise, right?
Y officials point out that the primary focus is healthy living, which the Y services and programs facilitate in a major way. A key component of the expansion will provide additional space for members and evidence-based initiatives such as the LiveStrong, Diabetes prevention and teen fitness/kids cardio workout programs. There’s something for everyone.
It used to be that the corner of Highway 246 and Refugio Road was, literally, way out of town. Not so much anymore. It’s a nearby facility for just about anyone and everyone. No contracts are required, and the YMCA’s financial-assistance program makes reaching personal fitness and healthy-living goals possible for everyone, including those who are struggling to afford that healthy lifestyle.
The Y is a nonprofit that offers beginner exercise and wellness programs for all ages, state-of-the-art equipment with complete orientation, and complimentary child care while a person exercises.
The YMCA is no newcomer to the region. The organization first opened in Santa Barbara County in 1887, which by the way is the same year the first train arrived on the Central Coast. Since then, the Channel Islands YMCA has grown to include six health and fitness facilities, a Youth and Family Services branch, and more than 20 child-care locations.
America’s YMCA movement has grown into the largest nonprofit, community-based organization in the country, serving more than 20 million Americans. The nation’s more than 2,700 YMCAs unite people of all ages, faiths, backgrounds, abilities and income levels.
If you’d like to know more about the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, drop by at 900 N. Refugio Road, or contact Y officials at: ciymca.org/stuartgildred, or call Ayres Mitchell, membership director, (805) 686-2037, or ayres.mitchell@ciymca.org
It might just turn out to be the most important visit, health-wise, of your life.